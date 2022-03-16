"It was important for us to take boy bands seriously in this movie," director Domee Shi said

Turning Red: All About the Pixar Movie's Boy Band 4*Town (and Their Songs by Billie Eilish, Finneas)

Turning Red is giving early-2000s boy band vibes.

The new Pixar film, streaming on Disney+, tells the story of 13-year-old Meilin Lee, who transforms into a giant, fluffy red panda whenever she is overcome with emotions. The phenomenon, passed down to her from her ancestors, gets in the way of her and her friends' mission: to see their favorite band 4*Town in concert.

Director Domee Shi told the Los Angeles Times that the movie, which is set in 2002 Toronto, was inspired by her own teenage obsession with boy bands.

"It just felt right that Mei's ultimate goal in the movie was not to save the world but to go to her first concert with her best friends. That felt so 13 and so character specific and perfect," she said.

The fictional band's original songs — "Nobody Like U," "1 True Love" and "U Know What's Up" — are written by Grammy-winner Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O'Connell.

Five members make up 4*Town: Aaron T., Aaron Z., Robaire, Tae Young and Jesse. They're voiced by Topher Ngo, Josh Levi, Jordan Fisher, Grayson Villanueva and O'Connell, respectively. Disney/Pixar even made a website dedicated to the band, and the band's fan base goes by 4*Townies.

Shi told Slate about 4*Town, "It was important for us to take boy bands seriously in this movie. Boy bands are often kind of ridiculed in media — as a lot of things that teen girls like are — but when you're that age, boy bands are our gateway into the opposite sex. Into boys, into relationships, into the concepts of love and dating and heartbreak. And it's all done in this safe, pretty, well-dressed package."

"It's a coming of age for a lot of girls to obsess over their first boy band," she added.

Rosalie Chiang, who voices Mei in Turning Red, is boy-band obsessed in real-life too, specifically with K-pop. The 16-year-old actress recently told PEOPLE, "If I have free time, I love listening to K-pop and watching anime. Those are definitely my top two hobbies right now. I love baking. I love skateboarding, but now sometimes I just need to relax and just sit down, listen to K-pop, watch anime."

"I also love dancing. It's relaxing because I just kind of let my mind flow, especially dancing to K-pop," she added. "K-pop kind of reignited my passion for dance."