Tucker Carlson Reacts to 'Major Hollywood Starlet' Jennifer Lawrence Having Nightmares About Him

Tucker Carlson is reacting to Jennifer Lawrence saying she has had recurring nightmares about him.

On his Fox News show Tuesday night, the controversial television personality, 53, joked about the Oscar winner's comment by saying, "When you decide to work in television you lose control of a lot of things, foremost the way other people perceive you. So can it really be your fault? Are you really responsible if major Hollywood starlets dream about you?"

"Maybe it's the sexy glasses?" he said as he put on his glasses. "Who knows? We can only speculate."

In a segment titled "Jennifer's Nightmare," Carlson then had guest Trace Gallagher discuss what Lawrence said, as well as her comments to Vogue about having disagreements with her Louisville, Kentucky, family members over differing political views.

Said Gallagher, "It's important to note that while Jennifer Lawrence sees you in her head at night, you know, the nightmares when she sleeps, she's likely not watching you now — but her parents are probably watching you because they're fans."

Carlson later laughed and said, "So she says she has 'nightmares' about us. That's what they're calling it now, 'nightmares.' Alright. We're flattered. I think it's the sexy glasses. ... Can't help it if they dream about you."

Speaking to Vogue, Lawrence said she has worked "hard" to mend her relationship with her dad and other relatives in the years since the 2016 election.

"I just worked so hard in the last five years to forgive my dad and my family and try to understand: It's different. The information they are getting is different. Their life is different," Lawrence said. "I've tried to get over it and I really can't. I can't. I'm sorry I'm just unleashing, but I can't f--- with people who aren't political anymore. You live in the United States of America. You have to be political. It's too dire. Politics are killing people."

Lawrence, who shares a baby son with husband Cooke Maroney, added, "It breaks my heart because America had the choice between a woman and a dangerous, dangerous jar of mayonnaise. And they were like, 'Well, we can't have a woman. Let's go with the jar of mayonnaise.' "

"I don't want to disparage my family, but I know that a lot of people are in a similar position with their families," said Lawrence. "How could you raise a daughter from birth and believe that she doesn't deserve equality? How?"

Back in September 2017, Carlson criticized the Hunger Games actress on his show over her comments about climate change. He said on air at the time, "Why is it as people get richer and more famous, sometimes they get sillier and more out of touch?" and joked she suffered from "Trump Derangement Syndrome."

Shortly after far-right outlets misrepresented her comments, Lawrence spoke out on social media to clarify "my remarks were taken grossly out of context."

"Obviously I never claimed that President Trump was responsible for these tragic hurricanes," she wrote at the time. "That is a silly and preposterous headline that is unfortunate, because it detracts from the millions of lives that are being impacted by these devastating storms and the recent earthquake. What is really important is focusing on the ways we can help. My heart is with everyone affected and the brave first responders who are working to keep us all safe."