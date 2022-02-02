The pop star's new film Three Months begins streaming on Paramount+ on Feb. 23

Troye Sivan Plays a Florida Teen in Paramount+ Coming-of-Age Film Three Months: First Look

Troye Sivan is making the transition from pop star to movie star look "Easy."

The "My My My!" singer, 26, stars in the new comedy-drama Three Months, and PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the film, which will begin streaming on Paramount+ on Feb. 23.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the coming-of-age film, Sivan plays Caleb, a Florida teen who is exposed to HIV at the end of high school and finds love while he waits three months to test for the virus.

THREE MONTHS Viveik Kalra & Troye Sivan in Three Months | Credit: MTV Entertainment Studios

Sivan also wrote two original songs for the film, which is written, directed and executive produced by Jared Frieder and produced by MTV Entertainment Studios.

Three Months also stars Viveik Kalra, Brianne Tju, Ellen Burstyn, Judy Greer, Javier Munoz, Louis Gossett, Jr. and Amy Landecker.

THREE MONTHS Three Months | Credit: MTV Entertainment Studios