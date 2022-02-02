Troye Sivan Plays a Florida Teen in Paramount+ Coming-of-Age Film Three Months: First Look
Troye Sivan is making the transition from pop star to movie star look "Easy."
The "My My My!" singer, 26, stars in the new comedy-drama Three Months, and PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the film, which will begin streaming on Paramount+ on Feb. 23.
In the coming-of-age film, Sivan plays Caleb, a Florida teen who is exposed to HIV at the end of high school and finds love while he waits three months to test for the virus.
Sivan also wrote two original songs for the film, which is written, directed and executive produced by Jared Frieder and produced by MTV Entertainment Studios.
Three Months also stars Viveik Kalra, Brianne Tju, Ellen Burstyn, Judy Greer, Javier Munoz, Louis Gossett, Jr. and Amy Landecker.
Sivan last acted in the 2018 drama Boy Erased, which starred Lucas Hedges, Nicole Kidman and Russell Crowe. He received a best original song Golden Globe nomination for "Revelation," which he wrote for the film.
