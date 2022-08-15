'CODA' Actor Troy Kotsur Reunited with His Oscar After His Jeep Was Stolen with Award Inside

The CODA actor reported his car had been stolen, with his award inside, on Saturday in Mesa, Arizona

By
Published on August 15, 2022 11:27 AM
Troy Kotsur, winner of the Actor in a Supporting Role award for ‘CODA’ poses in the press room during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022
Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty

Troy Kotsur has been reunited with his Oscar statue, after two juveniles stole his car over the weekend with the award inside.

On Saturday, the CODA actor, 54, notified Mesa, Arizona police that his Jeep was missing, according to Sgt. Charles Trapani, supervisor with Mesa Police Department.

"Once Mr. Kotsur notified the department of the theft, officers began their investigation and through investigative techniques, they located the vehicle with two juvenile male suspects inside," Trapani told PEOPLE.

According to Phoenix NBC affiliate 12News, Kotsur tweeted about the incident in a now-deleted post.

"A little kid stole my Jeep while I have [sic] Oscar award in my Jeep," Kotsur wrote. "The city of Mesa, Az found my Jeep and Oscar award too! Thanks!"

The two juveniles admitted to the crime and were charged with theft of means of transportation, Trapani said, and were remanded to the Maricopa County Juvenile Court System. Because of their age, authorities are not releasing their names.

The reunion with both Jeep and Oscar was a capper to an eventful weekend for the Arizona native. On Thursday, the deaf actor was awarded the keys to the city of Mesa.

In March, Kotsur won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his performance in CODA as Frank Rossi, a struggling fisherman grappling with his daughter's dreams of leaving the family — in which she serves as their interpreter, as the only hearing member — to pursue her singing dreams.

In an emotional acceptance speech, the actor thanked his wife and 16-year-old daughter Kyra, as well as paid tribute to his father, whom he referred to as "the best signer in our family."

"But he was in a car accident and he became paralyzed from the neck down, and he was no longer able to sign," the actor continued. "Dad, I learned so much from you. I'll always love you. You are my hero."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kotsur was already the first deaf man ever nominated for an acting Oscar. (The first deaf female actress nominated was his CODA costar Marlee Matlin back in 1987, who was the only deaf winner before Kotsur's win.) This year, Kotsur also won the BAFTA, SAG and Critics Choice Awards.

Related Articles
Troy Kotsur
Troy Kotsur Pays Tribute to His 'Hero' Dad in Moving Speech as He Makes History at 2022 Oscars
Oscar Winner Troy Kotsur Teaches Sign Language on Sesame Street
Watch Oscar Winner Troy Kotsur Teach Word of the Day in Sign Language on 'Sesame Street'
Troy Kotsur
What to Know About Troy Kotsur, the Oscar-Winning Star of 'CODA'
Troy Kotsur
'CODA' 's Troy Kotsur Says He's 'So Blessed' to Be an Oscar Nominee: 'It Has Saved My Career'
75th EE British Academy Film Awards, Early Arrivals, Royal Albert Hall, London, UK - 13 Mar 2022
Troy Kotsur Wins Best Supporting Actor at Critics Choice Awards After Winning at BAFTAs Same Day
Marlee Matlin and Whoopi Goldberg
Marlee Matlin Applauds Mentor Whoopi Goldberg for 'Breaking Barriers': 'She Set an Example'
troy kotsur
History-Making Deaf Actor Troy Kotsur on 'Once-in-a-Lifetime' Oscar Nom, Marlee Matlin as 'Mentor'
Troy Kotsur
'CODA' Actor Troy Kotsur Makes History as First Deaf Male Oscar Nominee: I'm 'Extremely Thrilled'
Best Picture CODA
'CODA' Wins Best Picture at 2022 Oscars, Making AppleTV+ First Streaming Service to Claim the Honor
sag award winners
Troy Kotsur Is Overcome with Emotion as He Makes History as First Deaf Male Actor to Win a SAG Award
Troy Kotsur
'CODA' 's Troy Kotsur Says He's 'Glad' for SAG Nomination 'Not Because I'm Deaf But Because I'm Talented'
CODA
Marlee Matlin Celebrates Deaf Culture as 'CODA' Wins Outstanding Movie Cast at 2022 SAG Awards
CODA
'CODA' Producers Team Up with Tony-Winning Deaf West Theatre to Develop Its Musical Adaptation
Hannah Waddingham
All of the Best Moments from the 2022 SAG Awards
Will Smith
The Most Talked About Moments (Including *THAT* Moment) from the 2022 Oscars
Eugenio Derbez
Eugenio Derbez Reacts to 'CODA' Awards Buzz: 'I've Been Dreaming of the Oscars' Since I Was a Child