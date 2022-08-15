'CODA' Actor Troy Kotsur Reunited with His Oscar After His Jeep Was Stolen with Award Inside

Troy Kotsur has been reunited with his Oscar statue, after two juveniles stole his car over the weekend with the award inside.

On Saturday, the CODA actor, 54, notified Mesa, Arizona police that his Jeep was missing, according to Sgt. Charles Trapani, supervisor with Mesa Police Department.

"Once Mr. Kotsur notified the department of the theft, officers began their investigation and through investigative techniques, they located the vehicle with two juvenile male suspects inside," Trapani told PEOPLE.

According to Phoenix NBC affiliate 12News, Kotsur tweeted about the incident in a now-deleted post.

"A little kid stole my Jeep while I have [sic] Oscar award in my Jeep," Kotsur wrote. "The city of Mesa, Az found my Jeep and Oscar award too! Thanks!"

The two juveniles admitted to the crime and were charged with theft of means of transportation, Trapani said, and were remanded to the Maricopa County Juvenile Court System. Because of their age, authorities are not releasing their names.

The reunion with both Jeep and Oscar was a capper to an eventful weekend for the Arizona native. On Thursday, the deaf actor was awarded the keys to the city of Mesa.

In March, Kotsur won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his performance in CODA as Frank Rossi, a struggling fisherman grappling with his daughter's dreams of leaving the family — in which she serves as their interpreter, as the only hearing member — to pursue her singing dreams.

In an emotional acceptance speech, the actor thanked his wife and 16-year-old daughter Kyra, as well as paid tribute to his father, whom he referred to as "the best signer in our family."

"But he was in a car accident and he became paralyzed from the neck down, and he was no longer able to sign," the actor continued. "Dad, I learned so much from you. I'll always love you. You are my hero."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kotsur was already the first deaf man ever nominated for an acting Oscar. (The first deaf female actress nominated was his CODA costar Marlee Matlin back in 1987, who was the only deaf winner before Kotsur's win.) This year, Kotsur also won the BAFTA, SAG and Critics Choice Awards.