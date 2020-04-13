Trolls World Tour Scores Biggest Digital Debut for a Film of All Time, Says Universal

The Trolls sure have something to sing about!

Though Trolls World Tour was intended for a big screen rollout, the animated sequel — which stars the vocal talents of Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick — scored major attention on the small screen over the weekend.

Universal said on Monday that Trolls World Tour had the largest digital debut for a film, topping charts on all major on-demand platforms since it premiered on April 10, according to Variety. No specific figures by Universal were provided to Variety and other outlets.

The family film, a followup to the 2016 hit Trolls, also played in select drive-in theaters around the U.S., as the outdoor screening locations remain open during social distancing measures.

Rather than postpone the theatrical release of World Tour like other major titles did in response to the COVID-19 pandemic (see: Disney’s Mulan, Warner Bros.’s Wonder Woman 1984 and Universal’s Fast & Furious 9, etc.), Universal decided to premiere the movie to viewers at home, with a rental fee of $19.99 a pop.

To promote the digital debut of the film, Universal released the first five minutes of Trolls World Tour on YouTube to pique the interest of fans in need of streamable entertainment while self-isolating.

The film follows Poppy (Kendrick) and Branch (Timberlake) as they explore the various different tribes of the Troll universe, each with its own dedicated music genre. Its voice cast also includes stars like Kelly Clarkson, James Corden, Rachel Bloom and Mary J. Blige.

In a behind-the-scenes clip shared exclusively with PEOPLE, Timberlake, 39, said working on the project helped him tap into his childlike wonder.

“After working on Trolls, I knew we were going to expand our world,” said the singer, who also serves as an executive music producer for the film. “I just got incredibly excited. I felt like a kid again.”

Trolls World Tour is now available wherever you stream movies.