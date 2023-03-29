'Trolls Band Together' Cast: Everything to Know

Get ready to rock n' roll with the trolls!

Universal and DreamWorks' Trolls is making its colorful return to the big screen with a third installment of the beloved animated musical.

Titled Trolls Band Together, the Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick-led threequel is expected to revive the cute cartoon characters that fans of the franchise have come to know and love, while also introducing newcomers to the singsongy scene.

Among the stars reprising the roles alongside Timberlake (Branch) and Kendrick (Poppy) are Kenan Thompson, Anderson Paak, Zooey Deschanel, Kunal Nayyar, Aino Jawo — while newcomers include Camila Cabello, Zosia Mamet, Eric André and Amy Schumer.

Trolls Band Together marks a long-awaited follow-up to Trolls World Tour, the franchise's second film that premiered in 2020. Combined with the 2016's original Troll's picture and the second installment, the jukebox musical franchise grossed over $396M worldwide to date.

With Walt Dohrn back on board to helm the third (after previously directing the first two installments), Trolls Band Together promises to pick up where Trolls 2 left off with Poppy and Branch as an official couple after their relationship went from friends to romance.

Universal Pictures & DreamWorks Animation

As the pair grows closer, Poppy learns of Branch's musical secret: he was once a member of her favorite boyband, BroZone, alongside his four brothers. When the unthinkable happens and Branch's bro Floyd is kidnapped, "Branch and Poppy embark on a harrowing and emotional journey to reunite the other brothers and rescue Floyd from a fate even worse than pop-culture obscurity."

In addition to the animated acclaim the franchise received, the Trolls' soundtrack has garnered critical recognition as well including Timberlake's Grammy for best song written for visual media in 2017 for his hit "Can't Stop The Feeling!" off the first album.

Fortunately for fans of the franchise, Trolls Band Together is slated to put forth new beats and bops eager ears are sure to enjoy — while also featuring plenty of boy-band callbacks and references, including nods to One Direction, Boyz II Men and Backstreet Boys (made all the funnier since *NSYNC alum Timberlake is a lead cast member!)

Read on to get to know who's who in the Trolls Band Together cast ahead of its Nov. 17 premiere.

Justin Timberlake as Branch

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Justin Timberlake returns to voice the role of Branch, an over-cautious paranoid survivalist with blue-grey skin and black hair who appeared in both 2016's Trolls and 2020's Trolls World Tour. Unlike the others, Branch is the only troll in the village who doesn't sing, dance or hug.

But, it only makes sense that the 10-time Grammy Award-winning artist's character learns to embrace all of the above over the course of the franchise. "Music is called the universal language for a reason," Timberlake previously said in a 2020 interview that took fans behind the scenes of the film. "It can make you feel just about anything."

In addition to leading the star-studded cast as a voice actor, Timberlake has served as executive music producer on the two projects — and Trolls Band Together is no different! In fact, he has plans on continuing his work on the franchise for many more sequels to come.

Back in 2020, Timberlake — who rose to fame as a member of *NSYNC — said during an Apple Music takeover that he hopes they make "seven Trolls movies because it literally is the gift that keeps on giving."

"You get to go to work and create something that's outside of how you see yourself as an artist," he said at the time. "And for me, it's interesting too being able to work in film as an actor and being able to work in music as a performer, singer, songwriter, producer, whatever — it's just one of those things that I just never thought those two worlds would mesh in an animated film."

Anna Kendrick as Poppy

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Pitch Perfect star Anna Kendrick is reprising her role as Poppy, a super upbeat and responsible (yet slightly naive) troll with a light pink complexion and pastel locks who appeared in both 2016's Trolls and 2020's Trolls World Tour. Her dad is King Peppy, her friends are called The Snack Pack and her love interest is Branch.

Camila Cabello as Viva

Camila Cabello. Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Two-time Latin Grammy winner Camila Cabello is joining the Trolls cast as Viva, a new character in Trolls Band Together. Details on her role have yet to be revealed. Outside of her chart-topping music career, the "Bam Bam" singer famously starred in 2021's Cinderella, a modern adaptation of the classic tale.

Eric André as John Dory

JC Olivera/Getty, Universal Pictures

Comedian André is joining the Trolls cast as a new character named John Dory, though little information about his role has been disclosed. While he's widely regarded for his eponymous show, the funnyman has acted in titles including Bad Trip, Sing 2 and 2 Broke Girls.

Amy Schumer as Velvet

ANGELA WEISS/AFP

Emmy Award-winner Amy Schumer is joining the Trolls cast as Velvet, a new character to be introduced in the third installment. While further details on her role will be announced at a later date, an official synopsis for Trolls Band Together hints that Velvet is a villainous troll who kidnaps Floyd — a major plot point in the film.

Prior to her Trolls debut, Schumer appeared on Last Comic Standing in 2007, created and starred in Inside Amy Schumer from 2013 to 2016 and made her film debut in Trainwreck in 2015.

Kid Cudi as Clay

Randy Shropshire/Getty, Universal Pictures

Kid Cudi is joining the Trolls 3 cast as Clay, making his debut in the franchise's third installment. Although little information is known about his yellow-haired, blue-hued character, it's certain that Clay is a member of the BroZone.

BroZone was an elite boyband comprised of Branch and his four brothers: Floyd, John Dory, Spruce and Clay. The musical group hailed from the Pop Troll tribe. Despite the band's split, they still remain well known.

While Trolls 3 marks Cudi's franchise debut, he's no stranger to the music scene. The musician rose to fame after the release of his debut single "Day 'n' Nite" in 2008. Since then, he's gone on to release eight acclaimed albums — earning five Grammy nods and one win for his work. "All of the Lights," "Pursuit of Happiness" and "Man on the Moon" are among his countless hits.

In addition to music, Cudi has established himself as an actor under his real name Scott Mescudi. He most recently held a role in Adam McKay's Don't Look Up in 2021. Other titles Cudi has appeared in include HBO's We Are Who We Are, 2020's Westworld, 2019's Drunk Parents and Entourage in 2015.

Troye Sivan as Floyd

Jamie McCarthy/Getty, Universal Pictures

Troye Sivan is making his Trolls debut as Floyd in Trolls Band Together. While details remain murky on this pink-haired creature, it's clear that he's a member of BroZone along with his brothers.

In fact, Floyd is a crucial character in the franchise's third installment because the plot is centered around him! Though, the reason is not necessarily a good one because he's kidnapped for his musical talents. Branch and Poppy must — wait for it — band together to reunite the brothers and rescue Floyd.

Sivan is an Australian musician and actor who first gained popularity due to his YouTube presence and appearances on Australian singing competitions. He's gone on to release several albums and chart-topping singles, landing him on Time's Most Influential Teens list in 2014 and a Golden Globe nomination in 2018 for "Revelation."

Outside of music, he's held acting roles in titles such as 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine and 2022's Three Months.

Daveed Diggs as Spruce

Corey Nickols/Getty, Universal Pictures

Daveed Diggs makes his Trolls debut as Spruce in Trolls Band Together. Similar to his brothers, details on this purple-haired fellow remain uncertain at this time — but, he is for sure a member of the boyband phenomenon BroZone.

Prior to Trolls, Diggs is best known for his work in the Broadway hit Hamilton, where he originated the dual roles of Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson — winning a 2016 Tony Award for best actor in a featured role in a musical. He also nabbed a Grammy win, along with the cast, for best musical theater album that same year.

In addition to his acting gigs — including Black-ish, Wonder and Velvet Buzzsaw — Diggs is the vocalist of the experimental hip-hop group Clipping.

Andrew Rannells as Veneer

Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Andrew Rannells is joining the Trolls 3 cast as Veneer. While little details are known about his troll's appearance, the film's official synopsis hints at his villainous personality!

Along with Schumer's Velvet, the nefarious Veneer is seemingly responsible for kidnapping Floyd, a pivotal plot point in the third installment. Because of this, Branch and Poppy must work together to reunite the BroZone and save Floyd from a fate even worse than pop-culture obscurity!

Zooey Deschanel as Bridget

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty; Courtesy Everett Collection

Zooey Deschanel is returning to the colorful land of Trolls to voice the role of Bridget, who appeared in both the 2016 film and its sequel. Bridget, also known as Lady Glittersparkles, channels that of a 1970s diva — at one point rocking platform heels, a groovy bellbottom jumpsuit, a shiny belt and a voluptuous (rainbow-dyed) hairdo.

Nicknamed "Idget" by Chef, Bridget is a former scullery maid at Bergen Castle who has a secret crush on King Gristle Jr. Though sweet and kindhearted, the pink troll lacks confidence at first — but thanks to Poppy and The Snack Pack, she learns to find it within herself.

Deschanel is known for her roles across television and film, notably earning an Emmy nomination and three Golden Globe nods for her work in New Girl. In addition to Trolls, Deschanel has starred in titles including The Good Girl, 500 Days of Summer, Elf, Yes Man and Almost Famous.

Christopher Mintz-Plasse as Gristle Jr.

Gregg DeGuire/Getty; courtesy Everett Collection

Christopher Mintz-Plasse plays Gristle Jr. in Trolls Band Together, reprising his troll role from both the first and second installments. This plump, green-skinned creature with bright coordinating hair is the prince-turned-King of the Bergen Monsters.

After inheriting the crown from his father, Gristle Sr., at a young age, Gristle Jr. pledges to bring happiness back to Bergen Town. He's known for his rap rhymes, rollerskating skills and his romantic feelings toward Bridget.

Prior to his voice role in Trolls, Mintz-Plasse famously made his film debut as Fogell (McLovin) in 2007's Superbad. His other notable titles include 2008's Role Models, 2010's Kick-Ass (and its 2013 sequel) and the How to Train Your Dragon franchise.

Aino Jawo as Satin and Caroline Hjelt as Chenille

Michael Tran/FilmMagic; Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Aino Jawo and Caroline Hjelt of Icona Pop are returning as Satin and Chenille, respectively, in Trolls 3. Having appeared throughout the franchise, these fashion-forward twins (unforgettably conjoined by their cotton-candy colored hair) are both members of The Snack Pack.

Though similar appearances, these troll twins are not identical. Satin has pastel pink hair, while Chenille has a lavender-blue complexion. Their outfits are the same, though one wears her dress upside down! Despite sharing commonalities, their personalities are very much different and they often disagree.

Outside of appearing in the Trolls threequel, Jawo and Hjelt are widely known for their musical careers as Swedish electropop-duo Icona Pop. Since forming in 2009, some of their chart-topping hits include "I Love It" and "All Night."

Kunal Nayyar as Guy Diamond

Andrew Toth/Getty for The Hollywood Reporter; Courtesy Everett Collection

Kunal Nayyar returns as Guy Diamond in Trolls 3, after appearing in the first two installments. The sparkly silver-skinned troll, recognized by his autotune-sounding voice, is a Glitter Troll and a member of The Snack Pack.

Known for his bubbly, in-your-face personality, Guy is the life of the party. His infectious energy rubs off on everyone around him, just like the sparkles on his body! He is one of Poppy's best friends.

In addition to Trolls, Nayyar is known for playing Raj Koothrappali on CBS's sitcom, The Big Bang Theory. Other notable titles the British actor has appeared in include Nickelodeon's Sanjay and Craig, 2012's Ice Age: Continental Drift and 2014's The Scribbler.

Ron Funches as Cooper

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty; Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Ron Funches returns as Cooper, reprising his role from both Trolls and Trolls World Tour. Also known by Prince Cooper, this long-necked creature is the twin of Prince D, a member of the Funky Family and The Snack Pack.

Self-titled Classy McFancington, Cooper looks different than most trolls — particularly because of his four blue legs, striped fur and wooly hair that doesn't stick up like most in Troll Village. Cooper stands out for his wild dance moves, crazy harmonica skills and upbeat personality.

In addition to Trolls, Funches has appeared in several titles including NBC's Undateable, ABC's Black-ish, and most recently, the Tom Brady-focused 80 for Brady. The comedian also voiced a number of roles in series like The Adventures of Puss in Boots, Adventure Time and DC Comics series Harley Quinn.

Anderson .Paak as Prince D.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty; Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Anderson .Paak is reprising his role as Prince Darnell in Trolls Band Together after first appearing in Trolls World Tour. Simply nicknamed D, this goofy-looking troll is a twin and the son of King Quincy.

Recognized by his tinsel-enhanced long neck and pinked-hued appearance, Prince D is known for his super chill and laid-back personality — especially in comparison to his brother, Cooper. He's a friendly and accepting troll, who has a taste for both funk and hip-hop music.

In addition to his work on Trolls, Anderson .Paak is a successful musician who released his first mixtape in 2012 and won his first Grammy Award for best rap for his song "Bubblin" in 2019 (and two more at the 2020 ceremony). In 2021, he formed the duo Silk Sonic with artist Bruno Mars, winning four more Grammys including record of the year and song of the year.

Kenan Thompson as Tiny Diamond

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Kenan Thompson is returning to voice the role of Tiny Diamond, following his debut in Trolls World Tour. Nicknamed Tiny Twinkle, this blinged-out creature is the son of Guy Diamond and a member of The Snack Pack.

Known for his sparkly-silver skin, glittery metallic hair and giant yellow lenses, Tiny Diamond's personality is anything but... tiny. Though a baby, the prideful troll acts like a mixture of mature and immature. Due to his cute size, he's adored by many — particularly Poppy.

Trolls aside, Thompson is widely known for his longstanding tenure on NBC's sketch comedy show, Saturday Night Live. Other notable titles the comedian has starred in include All That, Kenan & Kel, Good Burger and The Might Ducks franchise.