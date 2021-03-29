Tribeca Film Festival to Host In-Person Events for 20th Anniversary: 'It Seems Just Right'

The Tribeca Film Festival is back to hosting in-person events in 2021.

The festival announced on Monday that the 12-day event will be an expansive outdoor celebration of movies and media.

With a record number of COVID-19 vaccine doses being administered in the U.S. each day, the festival's 20th anniversary will expand to include venues like Brookfield Place New York, Pier 57 Rooftop, The Battery, Hudson Yards and The MetroTech Commons in Brooklyn.

"The Tribeca Film Festival was born out of our mission to bring people together in the aftermath of 9/11. We're still doing it. And as New York emerges from the shadow of COVID-19, it seems just right to bring people together again in-person for our 20th anniversary festival," Robert De Niro, co-founder of Tribeca Festival, said in a statement.

In addition to these outdoor venues, the festival will host community screenings in all New York City boroughs including the Bronx and Queens using several 40-foot state-of-the-art LED cinemas.

The festival revealed it will also commemorate the Juneteenth holiday, which will fall on its closing night.

To ensure all public gatherings are in full compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols, the festival says it's working with the New York State Department of Health.

The 2021 Tribeca Film Festival runs June 9-20. The film and event lineup will be revealed at a later date.