A Drive-In Summer! Tribeca Enterprises and IMAX Partner to Screen Movies Across the U.S.

Tribeca Drive-In kicks off June 25 and will roll out in markets across the United States

Tribeca Enterprises and IMAX are keeping the moviegoing experience alive this summer.

With movie theaters in the United States currently closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tribeca Enterprises — co-founded by Robert De Niro — and IMAX announced the Tribeca Drive-In on Wednesday, which will bring the cinema-going experience to cities and towns across the country.

Tribeca Drive-In, which kicks off June 25, will roll out in markets across America with a curated selection of films as well as special music and sporting events.

For each Drive-In event, Tribeca will work with local vendors to support small businesses and make the experience truly unique to each community. The full programming line-up and ticket information will be announced in the coming weeks.

For the initiative, which AT&T is also involved in, IMAX will utilize its Digital Re-Mastering technology to enhance the sounds and images of the various presentations, provide technological support and equipment to optimize its venues and screens, and collaborate with Tribeca Enterprises to curate the program, drawing from its library of IMAX content.

“It’s in our DNA to bring people together through the arts, showing strength and resiliency when the world needs it the most,” said Tribeca Enterprises and Tribeca Film Festival Co-Founder and CEO Jane Rosenthal. “At a time when people are eager to connect and convene again after months-long social distancing, we’re taking the spirit of Tribeca around the country by creating a safe environment where audiences can come together and enjoy the sense of connection found by going to the movies.”

Added De Niro, “​We’re excited to give people something to look forward to this summer and reinvent a classic moviegoing experience for communities to enjoy together safely."

“Perhaps now more than ever, Americans are craving opportunities to come together, enjoy storytelling and creativity as a community, and recapture the shared cultural experiences that are part of our national identity,” said IMAX CEO Rich Gelfond. “We’re proud to partner with Tribeca Enterprises and AT&T to develop this innovative program, shed a little light in this challenging time, and remind people of the magic of going to the movies as we look forward to reopening theatres around the world.”

Future updates about Tribeca Drive-In can be found on Tribeca’s official website.

