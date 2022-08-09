'Triangle of Sadness': See Woody Harrelson in First Trailer for the Cannes-Winning Dark Comedy

Woody Harrelson may be going overboard in Triangle of Sadness.

On Tuesday, Neon released the first trailer for the satire — starring Harris Dickinson, Charlbi Dean, and Harrelson — which won the Cannes Film Festival's highest honor, the Palme d'Or, this year.

Triangle of Sadness, from award-winning director Ruben Östlund, chronicles Carl (Dickinson) and Yaya (Dean), a celebrity couple, who are traveling aboard a luxury cruise which is helmed by an unhinged boat captain (Harrelson).

Throughout the dark comedy's trailer, the lives of the rich and famous are satirized with the ship's crew at their mercy.

"The success of a luxury cruise mainly depends on you. I don't want to hear anybody saying no," one crew member instructs employees. "It's always yes sir. Yes ma'am."

This attitude is put to the test in a later scene when one passenger makes a special request of Harrelson.

"The sails, do you think it's possible to wash them?" she asks.

He politely responds, "I don't think that's possible, ma'am, because this is a motorized vessel so we don't have any sails."

When she pushes further, he agrees to clean the non-existent sails.

However, that is the least of Harrelson's problems when the whole boat ends up shipwrecked and the passengers get stranded on a desert island at the conclusion of the trailer.

At the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, the film received an "uproarious" eight-minute standing ovation, according to Variety.

"What a wonderful screening," Östlund said after the movie screened, per the outlet. "What an ensemble we had. Thank you so much!"

Östlund's film The Square also received the Palme d'Or in 2017.

Triangle of Sadness premieres in theaters on October 7.