Transgender Comedian Daphne Dorman Dies at 44, Weeks After Shoutout from Dave Chappelle

Transgender comedian Daphne Dorman has died by apparent suicide after posting a goodbye note on her Facebook page. She was 44.

Dorman posted the note in the early hours of October 11. The message included a picture of her with daughter Naia as well as another photo with a caption that read, “So long and thanks for all the fish.”

“I’m sorry,” Dorman wrote in the post. “I’ve thought about this a lot before this morning. How do you say ‘goodbye’ and ‘I’m sorry’ and ‘I love you’ to all the beautiful souls you know? For the last time.”

Dorman finished the message with a note to her daughter Naia, asking friends and family to help her “understand that none of this is her fault. Please remind her that I loved her with every fiber of my being.”

Her sister Becky Kugler confirmed her death in the comments of the post.

“It is with great sadness and despair to hand out this information. Sweet, sweet Daphne . I so wish we could all have helped you through your darkness. We’ll always love you, fly high sweet angel,” she wrote.

Image zoom Daphne Dorman Daphne Dorman/Facebook

Dorman’s death comes just weeks after she received a shoutout from Dave Chappelle in his Netflix special Sticks and Stones. The comedian talked about meeting Dorman and her hopes to continue doing stand-up comedy. Her photo also appeared in the credits of the special.

After the special dropped on Netflix, Dorman celebrated her brief appearance with a post on Instagram.

“Yeah, you know, it’s just that moment when you realize that after Dave Chappelle talks about meeting you in the secret ending of his new Netflix special, you see your photo appears immediately after Barack Obama‘s photo in the credits,” she wrote.

The Office of Transgender Initiatives of San Francisco also confirmed her death on Twitter with a message of support to the transgender community.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “home” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.