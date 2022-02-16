Transformers: Rise of the Beasts stars Anthony Ramos and is set in the 1990s, introducing the Maximals, Predacons and Terrorcons

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Will Launch New Trilogy in 2023, Animated Installment Also Planned

More Transformers movies are set to roll out soon.

As part of an annual investor day presentation Tuesday, Paramount Pictures announced that the upcoming Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will debut in theaters next year in 2023, confirming that it will be the first of a planned trilogy.

Paramount added that there will also be a "CG animated Transformers theatrical film" released in 2024.

Director Michael Bay launched the live-action big-screen franchise in 2007 with Transformers, which starred Shia LaBeouf and Megan Fox in an adaptation of the 1980s cartoon series. Bay then made sequels Revenge of the Fallen (2009) and Dark of the Moon (2011). Mark Wahlberg then entered the franchise for Bay's subsequent installments Age of Extinction (2014) and The Last Knight (2017). Prequel Bumblebee, starring Hailee Steinfeld and directed by Travis Knight, hit theaters in 2018.

Rise of the Beasts stars In the Heights actor Anthony Ramos and The Deuce's Dominique Fishback, and it is directed by Creed II's Steven Caple Jr. It will be set in 1994, continuing the timeline after '80s-set Bumblebee. The new movie takes place in Brooklyn, New York, and will also travel to Peru.

The official logline of the movie, shared at a press event last summer, says Rise of the Beasts "will take audiences on a '90s globetrotting adventure and introduce the Maximals, Predacons and Terrorcons to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons."

Transformers - rise of the beasts Credit: Paramount Pictures

Ramos, 30, said last year that when he found out his childhood-favorite robots were making an appearance, he got extra excited: "Beast Wars was my joint, that was the one for me. I was [in front of the TV] every week watching Beast Wars. So when I read the script, I saw we were gonna have them in the movie, my head almost exploded off of my body."