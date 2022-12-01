'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' Trailer — Anthony Ramos Goes for a Ride in '90s-Set Sequel

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is in theaters June 9

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 1, 2022 01:33 PM

Anthony Ramos takes the ride of his life in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

On Thursday, Paramount Pictures and Skydance released the first teaser trailer for the upcoming movie, which is expected to be the first of a planned trilogy after 2018's Bumblebee.

The sequel — the seventh in the live-action Transformers franchise — "will take audiences on a '90s globetrotting adventure with the Autobots" as it introduces "a whole new breed of Transformer, the Maximals, to the existing battle" between Autobots and Decepticons on Earth, according to an official synopsis.

The trailer shows Ramos' character exiting a brand-new Autobot as it transforms from its car form before getting into its Brooklyn-set plot, hinting that "something else has awakened."

Ramos and costar Dominique Fishback's characters are shown as they are confronted by Optimus Primal (Ron Perlman), who takes on the appearance of a gorilla, and initiates a confrontation with Optimus Prime (Peter Cullen).

Anthony Ramos Meets an Autobot in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Trailer
Transformers/Youtube

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Old Autobot favorite Bumblebee returns in Rise of the Beasts, while the teaser hints at Ramos' character's interactions with new Transformers and showcases Maximals who take on the appearances of cheetahs, hawks and a rhinos.

During a June 2021 press conference regarding the movie, Ramos said his "head almost exploded off my body" when he found out the Maximals would be featured in Rise of the Beasts.

"Beast Wars was my joint. That was the one for me. I was [in front of the TV] every week watching Beast Wars," Ramos said. "So when I read the script, I saw we were gonna have them in the movie, my head almost exploded off of my body."

"I was like, no one's ever seen that in a Transformers movie," he added at the time. "I read the script and almost threw it across the room."

The upcoming movie also stars Tobe Nwigwe, Peter Dinklage, Liza Koshy, John DiMaggio, David Sobolov, Cristo Fernández and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, as well as Michelle Yeoh and Pete Davidson, who were confirmed to join the film's voice cast as Transformers in October.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is in theaters June 9.

Related Articles
Pete Davidson and Michelle Yeoh
Pete Davidson and Michelle Yeoh Will Voice Transformers in Upcoming 'Rise of the Beasts' Movie
Transformers - rise of the beasts
'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts': Everything to Know
Summer Blockbusters
'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' Will Launch New Trilogy in 2023, Animated Installment Also Planned
Transformers - rise of the beasts
'Transformers' : 'Rise of the Beasts' — Star Anthony Ramos Says His Head 'Exploded' Reading Script
SMAL POLL; sexiest breakout star
Anthony Ramos Didn't Have a Driver's License Before Filming 'Transformers' : 'I Never Need It'
PITCH PERFECT: BUMPER IN BERLIN -- “Lebensabschnittspartner” Episode 106 -- Pictured: (l-r) Sarah Hyland as Heidi, Adam Devine as Bumper Allen
'Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin' Trailer Sees Adam DeVine's 'Corny A Cappella Guy' Rise to Stardom
ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - MAY 28: (L-R) Dave Filoni, Brendan Wayne, Lateef Crowder, Carl Weathers, Pedro Pascal and Jon Favreau attend the panel for “The Mandalorian” series at Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, California on May 28, 2022. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
All the Revelations from the 'Star Wars' Celebration Convention — Including Info on New Series
Olivia Newton-John
Celebrities Who've Died in 2022
Brendan Fraser in The Whale
See Brendan Fraser and Sadie Sink in Emotional First Trailer for 'The Whale'
Detective Knight: Redemption, bruce willis
Bruce Willis Stars in Trailer for Christmas Action Sequel 'Detective Knight: Redemption'
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos
'In the Heights' Star Anthony Ramos Says Lin-Manuel Miranda's 'Brilliance' Is Knowing 'When to Let Go'
The Forest Hills (2023) Official Trailer - Edward Furlong, Shelley Duval, Chiko Mendez, Dee Wallace
Shelley Duvall Makes Acting Return in NSFW Trailer for Werewolf Movie 'The Forest Hills'
Actor Anthony Ramos and wife Jasmine Cephas Jones attend the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival opening night premiere of "In The Heights" at the United Palace theater, in New York 2021 Tribeca Film Festival - "In the Heights" Premiere, New York, United States - 09 Jun 2021
From Broadway Love to a Breakup: Inside Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas Jones' 6-Year Romance
jasmine cephas jones and anthony ramos
Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas Jones End Their Engagement After 6 Years Together: Source
a christmas story
'A Christmas Story' Sequel Gets First Teaser Trailer for Ralphie's Return 39 Years Later
Anthony Ramos
Anthony Ramos on Trolls 2's Success and Life in Isolation: 'I'm Still Being Creative'