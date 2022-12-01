'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' Trailer — Anthony Ramos Goes for a Ride in '90s-Set Sequel

Anthony Ramos takes the ride of his life in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

On Thursday, Paramount Pictures and Skydance released the first teaser trailer for the upcoming movie, which is expected to be the first of a planned trilogy after 2018's Bumblebee.

The sequel — the seventh in the live-action Transformers franchise — "will take audiences on a '90s globetrotting adventure with the Autobots" as it introduces "a whole new breed of Transformer, the Maximals, to the existing battle" between Autobots and Decepticons on Earth, according to an official synopsis.

The trailer shows Ramos' character exiting a brand-new Autobot as it transforms from its car form before getting into its Brooklyn-set plot, hinting that "something else has awakened."

Ramos and costar Dominique Fishback's characters are shown as they are confronted by Optimus Primal (Ron Perlman), who takes on the appearance of a gorilla, and initiates a confrontation with Optimus Prime (Peter Cullen).

Transformers/Youtube

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Old Autobot favorite Bumblebee returns in Rise of the Beasts, while the teaser hints at Ramos' character's interactions with new Transformers and showcases Maximals who take on the appearances of cheetahs, hawks and a rhinos.

During a June 2021 press conference regarding the movie, Ramos said his "head almost exploded off my body" when he found out the Maximals would be featured in Rise of the Beasts.

"Beast Wars was my joint. That was the one for me. I was [in front of the TV] every week watching Beast Wars," Ramos said. "So when I read the script, I saw we were gonna have them in the movie, my head almost exploded off of my body."

"I was like, no one's ever seen that in a Transformers movie," he added at the time. "I read the script and almost threw it across the room."

The upcoming movie also stars Tobe Nwigwe, Peter Dinklage, Liza Koshy, John DiMaggio, David Sobolov, Cristo Fernández and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, as well as Michelle Yeoh and Pete Davidson, who were confirmed to join the film's voice cast as Transformers in October.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is in theaters June 9.