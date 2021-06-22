Transformers: Rise of the Beasts - Star Anthony Ramos Says His Head 'Exploded' Reading Script

Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback will star in the seventh installment in the Transformers franchise

Transformers 7 officially has a title!

On Tuesday, Paramount Pictures revealed the next installment in the franchise will be titled Rise of the Beasts. The action film will focus on animal transformers called Maximals and Predacons.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The movie, directed by Creed II's Steven Caple Jr., stars In the Heights actor Anthony Ramos alongside The Deuce's Dominique Fishback.

Rise of the Beasts will be set in 1994, continuing the timeline after 2018's '80s-set spinoff Bumblebee. The new movie takes place in Brooklyn, New York - where both Ramos and Fishback are from - and will also travel to Peru. Director Caple said during Tuesday's press event that the Peru government is even working with them to open up historic Machu Picchu for the film.

The official logline of the movie says Rise of the Beasts "will take audiences on a '90s globetrotting adventure and introduce the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons."

When Ramos, 29, found out his childhood-favorite robots were making an appearance, he got more than a little excited.

"Beast Wars was my joint, that was the one for me. I was [in front of the TV] every week watching Beast Wars," Ramos told a group of reporters during a virtual press conference. "So when I read the script, I saw we were gonna have them in the movie, my head almost exploded off of my body."

Ramos and Fishback couldn't talk much about the plot, but Ramos did hint that the animal robots and another plot point in the movie "literally almost took" him out. "I was like, no one's ever seen that in a Transformers movie," he said. "I read the script and almost threw it across the room."

"Transformers: The Last Knight" Film - 2017 Credit: Paramount Pictures/Kobal/Shutterstock

Paramount was previously reported to be working on two different Transformer films that will expand the universe.

Rise of the Beasts, written Joby Harold (King Arthur: Legend of the Sword), is believed to follow in the universe set up by Bumblebee, a smaller budget origin story featuring Hailee Steinfeld that was a hit with critics and fans.

The Transformers franchise first kicked off with Shia LaBeouf and Megan Fox starring in director Michael Bay's huge offering Transformers. The movie went on to make over $709 million worldwide and launched four sequels: 2009's Revenge of the Fallen, 2011's Dark of the Moon, 2014's Age of Extinction and 2017's The Last Knight.