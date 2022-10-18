'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts': Everything to Know

As Optimus Prime would say, "You picked the wrong planet!"

New robots are invading Earth in the seventh installment of the Transformers franchise — and fans will see the fight go down on June 9, 2023, when Transformers: Rise of the Beasts hits theaters.

The film will incorporate themes and characters from the 1996 TV series Beast Wars: Transformers, which made the movie's lead, Anthony Ramos, all the more excited.

"Beast Wars was my joint, that was the one for me. I was [in front of the TV] every week watching Beast Wars," Ramos said during a virtual press conference. "So when I read the script, I saw we were gonna have them in the movie, my head almost exploded off of my body."

Ahead of the film's release, here's everything to know about the latest Transformers movie.

What is Transformers: Rise of the Beasts about?

Set in 1994, the film takes place in Brooklyn, New York, with travel to Peru. Rise of the Beasts will introduce three new robot tribes — Maximals, Predacons and Terrorcons — to the existing battle on earth between the Autobots and Decepticons. The Maximals, Predacons and Terrorcons are robots that turn into robotic animals.

The cast hasn't divulged much more about the plot, but Ramos says it's unlike any Transformers movie fans have seen before.

"I read the script and almost threw it across the room," he said.

Who is in the cast?

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts stars In the Heights' Anthony Ramos, who was tapped for the film in April 2021. The Deuce's Dominique Fishback signed on to costar just weeks later. The actors, who are both from Brooklyn, have been friends and colleagues in the entertainment business for more than five years. They will star in the movie as archaeologists in 1994 Brooklyn, who find themselves involved in an ancient conflict between the three factions of Transformers.

As for the Transformers, former Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson will voice the character Mirage; and Michelle Yeoh, who starred in Everything Everywhere All at Once, will voice the character Airazor. Their casting announcement came in October 2022 via a post from the official Transformers Twitter account, which was made in response to the film's director, Steven Caple Jr., who shared videos on Instagram showing behind-the-scenes footage of both Davidson and Yeoh recording dialogue for their roles.

Who is directing Transformers: Rise of the Beasts?

Steven Caple Jr., known for his work on Creed II, is directing the film. Caple Jr. has shared several behind-the-scene shots from the set on his Instagram. In October 2021, he revealed that the movie had wrapped filming when he posted a snap of him driving a truck with the caption, "That's a wrap 🎬."

When will Transformers: Rise of the Beasts be released?

The film will hit theaters on June 9, 2023. Paramount Pictures also confirmed it will be the first in a planned trilogy, and that a "CG animated Transformers theatrical film" will follow in 2024.

Where was Transformers: Rise of the Beasts filmed?

The cast filmed in New York City, Los Angeles, Montreal, and Peru. During a press event in June 2021, Caple teased the possibility of filming at Machu Picchu.

What has Anthony Ramos said about joining the Transformers franchise?

While chatting with The Breakfast Club hosts, Ramos expressed his excitement to join the ranks of Shia LaBeouf and Mark Whalberg.

"They decided to give the Latino the shot, 'I was like yo, good looks,' " he said, proudly adding that he's doing most of his own stunt work. "I've been training how to drive stick shift, and I was drifting with the stunt coordinator. I do as many of my stunts as possible. It's better."

But there was one hitch in that plan early on — Ramos, who grew up in N.Y.C., didn't have a driver's license before filming the movie. "My director is like, 'The car, we need you to drive it,' " he explained on the Spout podcast. "I had like a two week-window to try and book a road test and pass."