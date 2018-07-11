Trans Actors Shade Scarlett Johansson Amid Backlash Over Her Decision to Play a Trans Man

A group of transgender men took a jab at Scarlett Johansson after the actress stirred up controversy for taking a role as a transgender man.

The actress, 33, is set to star in the upcoming film Rub & Tug which tells the story of a transgender man, Dante “Tex” Gill, who owned a massage parlor in Pittsburgh’s underground sex industry in the 1970s, according to Vice News.

Johansson responded to the immediate backlash from the news through her representative. “Tell them they can be directed to Jeffrey Tambor, Jared Leto, and Felicity Huffman’s reps for comment,” a statement obtained by Bustle said. All three actors gained critical acclaim and various awards for playing transgender characters.

Scarlett Johansson Neilson Barnard/Getty

Now a group of trans actors are putting a spin on the news by trying out for some of her most famous roles. Justin Chow, Scott Turner Schonefield, D’Lo and Rocco Kayiatos read lines from Johansson’s most popular movies like The Avengers, Her, He’s Just Not That Into You and Lost in Translation.

The clip ends with Schonefield choosing to turn down one of the female roles because he feels a woman should be cast instead — a clear indication of what he thinks Johansson should’ve done.

“Sorry, I’m just having trouble because cis women are actually really marginalized in Hollywood and I know that there are people who have lived this experience that would bring a lot of authenticity to it, and I feel a little weird about taking that from them,” he retorts. “Thank you so much for the opportunity and no thanks.”