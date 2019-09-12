New Trailer for Breaking Bad Follow-Up El Camino Puts Jesse Pinkman in the Hot Seat

Breaking Bad’s Jesse Pinkman is back — and he’s telling all. Or is he?

Netflix unveiled a new trailer for El Camino, the highly-anticipated feature-length follow-up to Breaking Bad, and while the film’s plot remains under wraps, it appears Aaron Paul’s Jesse is front and center.

In the clip, an emotionally distraught Jesse sits on a couch in front of a camera, and is encouraged to recount “everything you remember.”

“Any business dealings, any personal dealings, any criminal activity you were witness or party to,” he’s told by familiar character DEA agent Hank Schrader, played by Dean Norris. “Anything and everything. Just tell us your story.”

As fans of the hit AMC series know, Jesse was both witness and party to plenty of dealings and criminal activity as the student and meth cook of Bryan Cranston’s Walter White, a high school chemistry teacher turned drug kingpin.

The trailer then cuts to a long sequence featuring many of Jesse’s memories that immediately flood back to him. The montage, set to “Enchanted” by Chloe x Halle, plays over iconic scenes from the original series, featuring appearances by Cranston, Krysten Ritter, who played Jesse’s love, Jane, and plenty of other familiar faces.

As the song ends, viewers catch a glimpse of Jesse in his final appearance on the show, as he makes his escape from his neo-Nazi captors in a Chevrolet El Camino.

The script for El Camino has been shrouded in secrecy since the project was announced in August, though Paul recently told The New York Times that fans needn’t worry.

“All I can say, I think people will be really happy with what they see,” he said. “It’s a chapter of Breaking Bad that I didn’t realize that I wanted. And now that I have it, I’m so happy it’s there.”

Paul, 40, added that he was unable to speak “for a good 30, 60 seconds” after reading the script by Vince Gilligan, who also wrote the original series.

Netflix previously described the film as follows: “In the wake of his dramatic escape from captivity, Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future.”

Breaking Bad originally ran for five seasons after premiering on AMC in 2008.

El Camino will hit Netflix on Oct. 11.