Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand star in director Joel Coen's The Tragedy of Macbeth, which will have special screenings on Sunday

See The Tragedy of Macbeth for Free in IMAX: How to Get Tickets for the One-Time Event

This weekend, Apple Original Films and A24 are bringing Shakespeare to the big screen in a big way.

On Sunday, Dec. 5, select IMAX screens around the world will show The Tragedy of Macbeth in a special one-day-only, free screening event. The film will be followed by a live Q&A with writer/director Joel Coen and his wife, Oscar-winning actress Frances McDormand, live-streamed across IMAX theaters in North America.

A list of participating IMAX theaters and specific showtimes can be found at the official "Shakespeare at the Cinema" website. The free screenings are first come, first served, and entry is not guaranteed.

The film stars McDormand, Denzel Washington, Bertie Carvel, Alex Hassell, Corey Hawkins, Harry Melling, Brendan Gleeson, Moses Ingram and Kathryn Hunter.

An official description of the black-and-white retelling of the William Shakespeare classic describes it as a "bold and fierce adaptation; a tale of murder, madness, ambition and wrathful cunning."

McDormand, 64, explained in an interview with The Film Stage last year what is different about their version.

"I think a very important thing about Joel's adaptation is that we are not calling it Macbeth. We're calling it The Tragedy of Macbeth, which I think is an important distinction," she said at the time. "In Joel's adaptation, we are exploring the age of the characters and our adaptation the Macbeths are older. Both Denzel and I are older than what is often cast as the Macbeths. We're postmenopausal, we're past childbearing age. So that puts a pressure on their ambition to have the crown. I think the most important distinction is that it is their last chance for glory."