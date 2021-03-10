Tracy Morgan 'Wants' to Play Louis Armstrong in Biopic, Coming 2 America Costar Jermaine Fowler Says

Tracy Morgan is keen on portraying Louis Armstrong in a biopic, according to the actor's Coming 2 America costar Jermaine Fowler.

In a recent interview with NME, Fowler, 32, said that he believes Morgan, 52, is an underrated actor and revealed that the 30 Rock star hopes to play the late jazz legend Armstrong in an upcoming project.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I would love to see him do something dramatic," said Fowler. "In fact, he showed us a clip of a movie he's financing that's really, really dope. He wants to play Louis Armstrong in a biopic and I believe he can do it."

"He sounds exactly like him and looks exactly like him, and I was blown away by it," Fowler added. "If he can truly pull that off I think it'll put Tracy on another level altogether."

A rep for Morgan did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Image zoom Credit: Afro American Newspapers/Gado/Getty

Morgan expressed interest in playing Armstrong during an interview with Conan O'Brien back in March 2019.

"I'm ready," he said of playing Armstrong, before referencing the late trumpeter's song "What a Wonderful World." "Our lives run parallel, I really believe this is a beautiful world," Morgan said. "With all the scams and judgery and broken dreams, it's still a beautiful place to be."

In 2016, Morgan said in an interview with The San Diego Union Tribune that portraying Armstrong would be his "dream role." "I would name it 'Pops,' " Morgan said of the potential biopic. "He was the Michael Jackson of his generation — he pleased white people and black people. Check that out!"

Morgan has played Armstrong once before in his career: he spoofed the music legend during an episode of Saturday Night Live in 2003.

Armstrong was considered one of the most influential figures in jazz by shifting the focus of the music from collective improvisation to solo performance. His career, which included playing the trumpet, composing, singing and acting, spanned five decades.

He received three Grammy nominations, including a win for his vocal performance of Hello, Dolly! in 1964.