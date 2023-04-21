Tracy Morgan and Steve Harvey Send Love to Jamie Foxx After Medical Complication: 'Please Get Well'

"He's strong, he's a fighter, he's gonna come out of it and he's good," Morgan told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

Published on April 21, 2023 09:20 AM
Published on April 21, 2023 09:20 AM
Tracy Morgan, Steve Harvey, Jamie Foxx
From L: Tracy Morgan, Jamie Foxx, Steve Harvey. Photo: Rob Kim/Getty Images; Kevin Winter/Getty Images; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Tracy Morgan and Steve Harvey are sending their love to friend Jamie Foxx.

Foxx, 55, was hospitalized in Georgia last week following what his daughter called a "medical complication." Details about his condition have not been released, and he remained in a Georgia hospital as of Monday.

And at Martin Lawrence's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Thursday, Morgan, 54, and Harvey, 66, shared their best wishes for their friend.

"I love Jamie. Jamie's a good friend of mine ... my prayers go up for Jamie," Morgan told Entertainment Tonight. "He's strong, he's a fighter, he's gonna come out of it and he's good. He's gonna be stronger and better than ever."

"I've been there. I was on the other side in a coma for 10 days, so I know about [being hospitalized]," continued Morgan, referring to his accident in 2014 when a Walmart truck slammed into his limousine, killing his friend James McNair and leaving Morgan with life-threatening injuries.

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 01: Actor Jamie Foxx attends the 2014 LACMA Art + Film Gala honoring Barbara Kruger and Quentin Tarantino presented by Gucci at LACMA on November 1, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for LACMA)
Jamie Foxx.

"I just want Jamie to please get strong," the 30 Rock alum added. "Jamie, I love you. My prayers go out to you and your family. Please get well."

Meanwhile, Harvey told ET, "I don't even really know what happened, man. I was just stunned because Jamie's fit."

"This dude, he don't do nothing, man. This dude is fit, so I was really concerned, man," Harvey added. "So I hope everything works out. I'm pretty sure it will."

Lawrence, 58, told the outlet that Foxx is "in my prayers every night," and lauded him as "not only one of our best entertainers we have out here, but he's a great person and he's a genuine person."

"So please pray for him," Lawrence added.

RELATED VIDEO: Jamie Foxx Is "On His Way to Recovery" After Facing "Medical Complication"

Foxx continues to receive medical care, with a source telling PEOPLE on April 14 that he was steadily improving as he continued to recover.

The actor was in Georgia to film Back in Action. Production resumed soon after on the set of the Netflix movie, in which Foxx stars alongside Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close.

He was last seen filming on April 10. Due to his hospitalization, one stunt double stood in for Foxx and a second individual served as a photo double for the Academy Award-winning actor.

His daughter Corinne Foxx first let fans know of her father's health condition on April 12, when she revealed that he'd sustained "a medical complication" the previous day.

"We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," Corinne, 29, wrote in a statement written on behalf of the Foxx family.

"Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers," the statement continued.

"The family asks for privacy during this time," it added, concluding, "Much love, The Foxx Family."

The statement did not share details of Foxx's state, or what caused his health emergency.

