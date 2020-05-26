Tracee Ellis Ross Channels a Superstar Singer with Fun Dance Moves in The High Note Scene

Tracee Ellis Ross shows off a new side of herself in her latest movie, The High Note.

In the uplifting comedy, the black-ish star, 47, plays singer superstar Grace Davis, who still sells out arenas but hasn't released a new record in years. In a scene, exclusive to PEOPLE, Ross showcases her impressive voice performing "Stop for a Minute," an original song written for the movie. Dakota Johnson, playing Grace's overworked personal assistant, Maggie, who has musical aspirations of her own, also features in the clip.

Ross has even taken to TikTok to showcase her "Stop for a Minute" choreography. Celebrities like Stephen "tWitch" Boss have already taken part — go here to join in on the fun.

Ross, whose mom is the legendary Diana Ross, recently admitted to PEOPLE that "singing was terrifying and invigorating and the most fun I’ve ever had with my clothes on."

"You tell yourself you want to do something and then you dive in and are, like, 'What the hell have I done!!?'" she added. "This movie was just the perfect thing to allow me to face the fear of singing. And to realize that me singing has nothing to do with my mom. It’s my voice. This was me telling my own truth."

And if you’re wondering, yes, Ross wants to sing with her mom. "Wouldn’t that be fun? It would also be fun to do a duet with my brother Evan Ross, my sister Rhonda Ross, and my step-sister Leona Naess. They are all singers too. For God’s sake, while we are at it, I could also do a duet with Rihanna, John Legend, Childish Gambino… Shall I go on? Looks like I want a future in this singing thing."