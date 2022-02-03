Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan Will Announce 2022 Oscar Nominations Next Week

The 94th annual Academy Awards are taking shape!

On Thursday, the Academy revealed that Emmy-nominated actress and Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross and Emmy-winning actor and comedian Leslie Jordan will announce the nominations for all 23 categories for this year's ceremony.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The announcement will air live on Tuesday, Feb. 8 starting at 5:18 a.m. PT/8:18 a.m. ET, which can be streamed on Oscar.com, Oscars.org, and the Academy's official social media pages.

Categories include Actor in a Supporting Role, Actress in a Supporting Role, Animated Short Film, Costume Design, Live Action Short Film, Music (Original Score), Sound, Writing (Adapted Screenplay), Writing (Original Screenplay), Actor in a Leading Role, Actress in a Leading Role, Animated Feature Film, Best Picture, Cinematography, Directing, Documentary Feature, Documentary Short Subject, Film Editing, International Feature Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music (Original Song), Production Design, and Visual Effects.

The 94th annual Academy Awards, held at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre, will air Sunday, March 27 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last month, Craig Erwich, president, Hulu Originals & ABC Entertainment, announced that the Oscars would indeed return to a host after three years without one, per Variety.

The Academy later tweeted a poll, asking followers who should be tapped for the role, writing, "Hypothetically, if we asked you who would you want to host the Oscars, and this is strictly hypothetical, who would it hypothetically be?"

Though the host for the ceremony has not yet been revealed, Tom Holland recently said that he would be down for the job.

In December, the Spider-Man: No Way Home star, 25, told The Hollywood Reporter that he'd definitely present the awards show after previously saying he was "too busy."

"I'm sitting here going, 'Of course I would host the f------ Oscars!' " Holland told the outlet. "I just went to the bathroom and I was looking at myself in the mirror and I was like, 'What kind of f------ idiot wouldn't host the Oscars?' "