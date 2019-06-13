For Infinity and Beyond! Toy Story 4 Star Ally Maki Gets Engaged After Film's Los Angeles Premiere

Ally Maki’s Toy Story 4 character, Giggle McDimples, has even more to smile about!

Following Tuesday’s night Toy Story premiere in Los Angeles, Maki, 32, who plays the film’s tiniest toy, was in for a big surprise after her boyfriend, Travis Atreo, popped the question.

“I’m still in complete shock,” exclusively tells PEOPLE. “This was the most incredible surprise ending to the absolute best day of my life. To celebrate this moment with my best friend surrounded by my family, friends and the warmth and love of the Toy Story fam was insanely surreal.”

Image zoom

The couple, who have been together for 6 1/2 years, were both from neighboring Seattle towns but happened to met and fall in love in Los Angeles. The Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger star joked that her relationship with Atreo, 32, blossomed over their common love for quoting The Office, calling her fiancee her “best friend in the world” and the “only person” that can make her laugh and cry in one sitting.

RELATED: The Photos from Last Night’s Toy Story 4 Premiere Are as Fun as the Movie Itself — See Who Was There!

Maki revealed that engagement took place directly following her big red carpet night, and that her recording artist love, who boast over 133 streams of Spotify, took her by total surprise.

Image zoom

“We were heading back to the Roosevelt Hotel to change shoes because I could barely walk anymore. As I walked in the room, I saw rose petals all over the floor. I instantly thought, ‘Wow, the hotel concierge is so thoughtful and incredibly romantic,'” she explained. “As I went further into the room I saw it was filled with rose petals and gold balloons all around us. I knew in that minute because Trav had already started crying. It was intimate but 100 percent us.”

The newly-engaged couple documented the occasion with romantic photos where the actress showed off her brand new sparklier designed by Caryn Alpert at XIV Karats.

Image zoom

Hours earlier at the Toy Story premiere, Maki expressed her excitement for her role in the highly-anticipated Pixar film and agreed that the best things do come in the smallest packages.

RELATED: Toy Story 4 Will ‘Wreck Your Emotions’ According to Glowing First Reactions

“She is feisty, she is not afraid to say what she thinks and I love that about her,” the star said of her film’s character pint-sized character. “She’s got a lot to say.”

The 32-year-old then recalled the day she was offered the coveted film role.

“I actually got a letter – with the Incredibles on the top and it said ‘to Ms. Maki’ and I said ‘Is this a joke? This has got to be a prank, this can’t be real.’ They love to send letter because it’s old school,” the actress said before revealing that she now has the letter framed in her office. “I look at it all the time and I just cry.”

Maki stood out on the red carpet in a bright yellow, Dior pantsuit. The actress shared several photos of her evening look on her Instagram as well as one big cast photo which she captioned, “To all the girls out there with full hearts and big hopes just know that all of your wildest dreams can come true. In the words of our ole pal Woody…. reach for the stars.”

Toy Story 4 also stars original cast members, Tom Hanks and Tim Allen, along with Keanu Reeves, Christina Hendricks, Jordan Peele and Tony Hale.

.”