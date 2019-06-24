Toy Story 4 Tops Box Office — Makes $118 Million Opening Weekend

The Toy Story franchise has come out on top, once again.

Toy Story 4, the fourth installment in the series that started in 1995, made its debut at number one with over $118 million in box office sales over the weekend, according to Box Office Mojo. $120 million more worldwide brought its overall total to $280 million in its opening weekend.

It’s the highest opening for any of the Toy Story movies, with 2010’s Toy Story 3 pulling in just over $110 million in the film’s first weekend.

Toy Story 4 comes nearly a decade after the third installment, which found everyone’s favorite rag-tag group of toys being passed on from longtime owner Andy to daycare student Bonnie.

The action picks up with Woody (Tom Hanks) and the gang living with Bonnie and her new toy, Forky (Tony Hale). But things go awry when Woody takes an unexpected detour during Bonnie’s family road trip, bringing a reunion with long-lost friend Bo Peep, among other surprises.

Hanks recently revealed that costar Tom Allen (Buzz Lightyear) warned him about the movie’s emotional ending before he went in to record his lines.

“I had gotten some texts from Tim Allen … these texts that say, ‘Have you recorded yet? Have you been in? Have you had a session yet?’” he recalled on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“I said, ‘No, not yet.’ [He said] ‘Wait until you see those last pages. Tough one, tough one.’ And it was!” Hanks said. “The last few sessions — we’re saying goodbye to Woody and Buzz and Bonnie’s room and Andy and everybody. So I had to turn my back on them all.”