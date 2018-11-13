Toy Story 4 Teases Two New Characters Voiced by Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele

It’s the week of Toy Story 4!

A day after premiering the film’s first anticipated teaser, Pixar has released another look at the sequel that introduces two new — and very funny! — characters.

Voiced by Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele, Ducky and Bunny are two plush toy prizes from a carnival game who also happen to be huge fans of Buzz Lightyear and Sheriff Woody.

As it turns out, they’re just as excited for Toy Story 4 as we are.

“Did you see the new movie trailer?” Bunny asks Ducky. “You ain’t see it? Ducky, they’re making another Toy Story movie!”

“No! I thought those movies were done, dog!” Ducky says. “They made three movies!”

“They did make three movies,” Bunny says. “This is No. 4.”

They soon start to riff on the franchise’s iconic catchphrases, with Bunny saying, “To infinity and your mom!”

“To insanity and a blonde!” exclaims Ducky.

It’s then that they get a surprise visit from two of their heroes.

“Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele, who voice Ducky and Bunny, are two of the most brilliant minds I’ve ever seen,” director Josh Cooley said in a statement. ” Of course, they are effortlessly funny, which would be enough. But they are incredible actors that understand story. Their improvs weren’t just for comedy sake, they were story motivated which elevated Ducky and Bunny and the film to a level I never could have expected.”

In Monday’s trailer for Toy Story 4, all seems right with the toys audiences have come to know and love — until a new character named Forky seems to throw their world into chaos.

As Joni Mitchell’s “Both Sides Now” plays, all of the franchise’s beloved toys from Woody and Buzz Lightyear to Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head, join hands while floating through the air in harmony.

And then Forky changes everything.

The character, who looks like a fork with a pair of googly eyes and a pipe cleaner tied around it for arms, screams “I don’t belong here” after first appearing on screen.

After breaking the circle in a fit of panic, all of the toys start bumping into each other and freaking out.

“I’m not a toy! Ahh!” Forky screams, while running away.

“Hey hey, somebody get him before he pokes an eye out,” Woody calls out from off-screen, as the trailer ends.

Although much remains unknown about the fourth installment of the beloved children’s classic, the film will see a return of many of the iconic characters that first captivated audiences in 1995.

Tom Hanks returns as the voice of Woody, while Tim Allen, Joan Cusack, Bonnie Hunt and Laurie Metcalf reprise their roles of Buzz, Jessie, Dolly and Mrs. Davis, respectively. Randy Newman also returns as the composer of the film. He was nominated for Best Original Song in 1996 for the film’s theme song “You’ve Got a Friend in Me.”

Toy Story 4 is scheduled for release in June 2019.