Toy Story 4 Premiere: How to Watch PEOPLE's Exclusive Red Carpet Livestream

Woody, Buzz and the gang are back for another adventure in Toy Story 4, and some of Hollywood’s biggest stars will be attending the film’s world premiere.

PEOPLE will bring you all the celebrity arrivals with a livestream during an exclusive red carpet pre-show. The digital pre-show will be hosted by Entertainment Weekly Editor-in-Chief JD Heyman, PEOPLE Staff Editor Melody Chiu and EW Staff Editor Gerrad Hall, and will take place at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 11.

The celebrity guest list features faces both old and new to the franchise including Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Annie Potts, Tony Hale, Keegan-Michael Key, Madeleine McGraw, Christina Hendricks, Jordan Peele, Keanu Reeves, Ally Maki, Jay Hernandez, Lori Alan, Bonnie Hunt, Kristen Schaal, Wallace Shawn, John Ratzenberger, Blake Clark, June Squibb, Carl Weathers, Jack McGraw, Juliana Hansen, Flea, Melissa Villaseñor and John Morris.

Filmmakers Josh Cooley (director), Mark Nielsen (producer), Jonas Rivera (producer), Andrew Stanton (screenplay), Stephany Folsom (screenplay) and Randy Newman (music composer and conductor) will also be in attendance.

Catch the full livestream at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST on People.com, EW.com or on PEOPLE’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

Toy Story 4 hits theaters June 21.