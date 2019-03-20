Keanu Reeves Dishes on His Toy Story 4 Daredevil Duke Caboom: 'The Greatest Stuntman in Canada!'

Woody and the gang are getting some new friends in Toy Story 4 — and they have some familiar voices.

The first trailer for the highly-anticipated fourth movie in the series dropped on Tuesday morning, teasing fans of new adventures for Woody (Tom Hanks) and Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen). But what has people most excited: The new toys on the block!

First up is Duke Caboom, voiced by Keanu Reeves. The actor is joining the franchise as a daredevil character who is friends with the returning Bo Peep.

“He’s the greatest stuntman in Canada!” Reeves tells PEOPLE of his character in the latest issue, out Friday. “Duke becomes an important part of [Woody and Bo’s] mission. They use his skills as a motorcycle daredevil, but what they ask him to do confronts his fear of failure. So he has to kind of face his fear in order to help the greater good.”

Also excited to join the franchise is Christina Hendricks, who voices the doll Gabby Gabby. The new toy lives in an antique store and has never had a child to play with.

“My character Gabby Gabby is a baby doll who was sadly made with a broken voice box,” Hendricks explains. “Because of this defect, she has never known the love of a child or been able to fulfill her destiny to love one back. She has spent her whole life in an antique store looking out at the real world.”

Next up is comedian Ally Maki, who stars as Bo Peep’s best friend Giggle McDimples. Standing at just an inch tall, Giggle is the smallest toy in the franchise — and the feistiest! She presides as the resident police chief over toy haven Miniopolis, which Bo introduces Woody to during his adventure.

“She’s so small she could literally get stuck in the bottom of a tennis shoe!” Maki tells PEOPLE. “As Bo’s feisty, full of life and brutally honest BFF and partner in crime, you can always find Giggle on Bo’s shoulder, unapologetically ready to speak her mind. She’s pretty much a mega boss.”

And all three actors are ecstatic about joining the classic Pixar/Disney franchise.

As Reeves says, “There’s so much fun and humor and adventure in the stories, and they have these kind of classical motifs of resurrection, healing, surviving at all odds, compassion, working together. But also dealing with individuality and respecting individuality, which are all really important things to speak about, especially in children’s storytelling, but really in any kind of storytelling.”

Toy Story 4 — also featuring the voices of Joan Cusack and Tony Hale — hits theaters June 21.