Toy Story 4 Will 'Wreck Your Emotions' According to Glowing First Reactions

The film comes nearly 10 years after Toy Story 3
Buzz, Woody and the gang are back for round four, and if early reviews are any indication, Toy Story 4 will be a welcome addition to the beloved franchise.
The film, set to premiere June 21, got had its world premiere Tuesday, and received rave reviews from critics, who praised its humor, heart and originality.
Toy Story 4 comes nearly a decade after the franchise’s third installment, which found everyone’s favorite rag-tag group of toys being passed on from longtime owner Andy to daycare student Bonnie.
RELATED: Tim Allen and the Toy Story 4 Cast Tell Wild Tales of Keanu Reeves’ New Character Duke Caboom
The action picks up with Woody (Tom Hanks) and the gang living with Bonnie and her new toy, Forky (Tony Hale). But things go awry when Woody takes an unexpected detour during Bonnie’s family road trip, bringing a reunion with long-lost friend Bo Peep, among other surprises.
Many who caught the film celebrated the “awesome” addition of Keanu Reeves as Duke Caboom, a daredevil motorcycle athlete, while others warned that the film packs just as much an emotional punch as its predecessor Toy Story 3.
See below for the best reactions.
RELATED VIDEO: Christina Hendricks On Getting the Part for Toy Story 4’s Gaby Gaby: “I Kept Pinching Myself”
Star Tom Hanks recently revealed that costar Tim Allen (Buzz Lightyear) warned him about the movie’s emotional ending before he went into record his lines.
“I had gotten some texts from Tim Allen… these texts that say, ‘Have you recorded yet? Have you been in? Have you had a session yet?’” he recalled on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
“I said, ‘No, not yet.’ [He said] ‘Wait until you see those last pages. Tough one, tough one.’ And it was!” Hanks said. “The last few sessions – we’re saying goodbye to Woody and Buzz and Bonnie’s room and Andy and everybody. So I had to turn my back on them all.”