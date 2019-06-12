Toy Story 4 Will 'Wreck Your Emotions' According to Glowing First Reactions

Buzz, Woody and the gang are back for round four, and if early reviews are any indication, Toy Story 4 will be a welcome addition to the beloved franchise.

The film, set to premiere June 21, got had its world premiere Tuesday, and received rave reviews from critics, who praised its humor, heart and originality.

Toy Story 4 comes nearly a decade after the franchise’s third installment, which found everyone’s favorite rag-tag group of toys being passed on from longtime owner Andy to daycare student Bonnie.

The action picks up with Woody (Tom Hanks) and the gang living with Bonnie and her new toy, Forky (Tony Hale). But things go awry when Woody takes an unexpected detour during Bonnie’s family road trip, bringing a reunion with long-lost friend Bo Peep, among other surprises.

Many who caught the film celebrated the “awesome” addition of Keanu Reeves as Duke Caboom, a daredevil motorcycle athlete, while others warned that the film packs just as much an emotional punch as its predecessor Toy Story 3.

See below for the best reactions.

For those wondering, I cried four times during #ToyStory4 – twice actually cry crying and twice crying because I was laughing so hard — Rachel Paige (@rachmeetsworld) June 7, 2019

#ToyStory4 has an ending as lovely and warm and heartbreaking as Toy Story 3. In between the genuine belly laughs (thanks, Duke Caboom) is a story that has the heart that Pixar is known for. Loved it. — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) June 7, 2019

#ToyStory4 is a touching and moving addition to the franchise. BRING THE TISSUES!!! You will fall in love with Forky and @KeeganMKey / @JordanPeele steal every scene as these guys 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/WpKli7wyrT — Jason Guerrasio (@JasonGuerrasio) June 7, 2019

A few things about #ToyStory4 :

The level of animation that @Pixar has achieved in this film is astounding.#KeanuReeves is so awesome as Duke Caboom.

The theater we saw it in was a bit dusty…

And i loved the entire movie. So well done. Absolutely recommended. pic.twitter.com/u5ExEZBf6w — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) June 7, 2019

Toy Story 4 is super satisfying, and features some of the funniest and most emotional moments in the franchise. It leans into new characters quite a bit and will surprise you by the end. And yes, there are some great moments during the credits (none at end though). #ToyStory4 pic.twitter.com/mYT4z4Nvfo — Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) June 8, 2019

One of our editors just saw #ToyStory4. Here's her immediate take: "Toy Story 4 is so much fun and easily the funniest of the four movies. Strongly recommend." pic.twitter.com/Lg01lhKW54 — CinemaBlend (@CinemaBlend) June 7, 2019

TOY STORY 4 is also *funny*, especially since Duke Caboom, Forky, and Ducky and Bunny are straight-up amazing additions to an ensemble I already love. — Jacob Hall (@JacobSHall) June 7, 2019

Star Tom Hanks recently revealed that costar Tim Allen (Buzz Lightyear) warned him about the movie’s emotional ending before he went into record his lines.

“I had gotten some texts from Tim Allen… these texts that say, ‘Have you recorded yet? Have you been in? Have you had a session yet?’” he recalled on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“I said, ‘No, not yet.’ [He said] ‘Wait until you see those last pages. Tough one, tough one.’ And it was!” Hanks said. “The last few sessions – we’re saying goodbye to Woody and Buzz and Bonnie’s room and Andy and everybody. So I had to turn my back on them all.”