Toy Story 4: The Gang's All Back in First Trailer — Plus a Mysterious New Character!

In a teaser trailer forToy Story 4, all seems right with the toys audiences have come to know and love — until a new character named Forky seems to throw their world into chaos.

As Joni Mitchell’s “Both Sides Now” plays, all of the franchise’s beloved toys from Woody and Buzz Lightyear to Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head, join hands while floating through the air in harmony.

And then Forky changes everything.

The character, who looks like a fork with a pair of googly eyes and a pipe cleaner tied around it for arms, screams “I don’t belong here” after first appearing on screen.

After breaking the circle in a fit of panic, all of the toys start bumping into each other and freaking out.

“I’m not a toy! Ahh!” Forky screams, while running away.

“Hey hey, somebody get him before he pokes an eye out,” Woody calls out from off-screen, as the trailer ends.

Although much remains unknown about the fourth installment of the beloved children’s classic, the film will see a return of many of the iconic characters that first captivated audiences in 1995.

Tom Hanks returns as the voice of Woody, while Tim Allen, Joan Cusack, Bonnie Hunt and Laurie Metcalf reprise their roles of Buzz, Jessie, Dolly and Mrs. Davis, respectively. Randy Newman also returns as the composer of the film. He was nominated for Best Original Song in 1996 for the film’s theme song “You’ve Got a Friend in Me.”

Toy Story 4 is scheduled for release in June 2019.