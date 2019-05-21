Toy Story 4: Meet Keanu Reeves' Daredevil Toy in Latest Action-Packed Trailer

Woody is going on another adventure in the new trailer for Toy Story 4.

The action picks up with Woody (Tom Hanks) and the gang living with Bonnie after their longtime owner Andy gifted her all his toys at the end of the third movie.

The toys are about to take on one of their most difficult challenges when Bonnie literally makes a new toy friend in class, Forky (Tony Hale).

“Forky is the most important toy to Bonnie right now,” Woody tells the gang. “We all have to make sure nothing happens to him.”

Forky is a spork with googly eyes, a clay mouth and pipe cleaners for arms — and he’s not so sure about being a toy.

Also making a first-time appearance is the toy Duke Caboom, voiced by Keanu Reeves. The John Wick actor joins the franchise as a daredevil character who is friends with the returning Bo Peep.

“He’s the greatest stuntman in Canada!” Reeves previously told PEOPLE of his character. “Duke becomes an important part of [Woody and Bo’s] mission. They use his skills as a motorcycle daredevil, but what they ask him to do confronts his fear of failure. So he has to kind of face his fear in order to help the greater good.”

Toy Story 4 — also featuring the voices of Tim Allen and Joan Cusack — hits theaters June 21.