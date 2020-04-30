The film will focus on the relationship between Optimus Prime and nemesis Megatron on Cybertron, the robots' home planet, according to Deadline

Transformers Is Getting an Animated Prequel from the Director of Toy Story 4 (Report)

Everyone’s favorite robots in disguise are back.

A Transformers animated prequel is in the works with Toy Story 4 director Josh Cooley at the helm, according to Deadline.

The film is reportedly separate from the main live-action film series and instead focuses on the relationship between Optimus Prime and nemesis Megatron on Cybertron, the robots' home planet.

Cooley, 39, made his directorial debut with Toy Story 4, which took home the Best Animated Feature award at the 2020 Oscars. Before that, he worked on several animated hits including Inside Out, Up and Ratatouille.

The script was developed by Ant-Man and the Wasp writers Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari, who have been working on the Transformers prequel for years, Deadline reports. Hasbro’s entertainment studio eOne is leading the film's production.

In January, multiple reports pointed to Paramount studios having two separate scripts in development to revamp the Transformers franchise, one based on the spinoff Beast Wars, following robots that turn into animals instead of cars, and the other following the universe set up in 2018’s Bumblebee, a smaller budget origin story featuring Hailee Steinfeld that was a hit with critics and fans.

The franchise kicked off in 2007 with Shia LaBeouf and Megan Fox starring in director Michael Bay’s huge offering Transformers. The movie went on to make over $709 million worldwide and launched four sequels: 2009’s Revenge of the Fallen, 2011’s Dark of the Moon, 2014’s Age of Extinction and 2017’s The Last Knight.

While the five original movies were all directed by Bay, he stepped away after 2017 with Travis Knight coming in to direct Bumblebee the next year. Bay retained a producing credit on the film.