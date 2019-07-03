The end credits of Toy Story 2 look a little different after Disney reportedly cut out an animated blooper that contained a sexual misconduct joke.

The change was first noticed when Disney Pixar re-released the Toy Story movies in 4K Blu-Ray earlier this year ahead of Toy Story 4 hitting theaters. Fake bloopers are a Toy Story tradition, with all four films featuring them during the credits. ReRelease.com was first to report the news.

Disney told PEOPLE the company has no comment.

The deleted faux blooper features the character Stinky Pete (voiced by Kelsey Grammer) talking to two Barbies in his box. “So you two are absolutely identical?” he says to to the two toys. After letting out a creepy laugh, Pete grabs the hand of one Barbie and says, “You know, I’m sure I could get you a part in Toy Story 3.” When Pete realizes the camera is on him, he nervously says, “I’m sorry are we back?” before shooing the girls out of his toy packaging, while still ogling them.

A video from ReRelease.com shows the difference in the credits.

Toy Story 2 was first released in 1999, well before the #MeToo movement changed the way the industry dealt with sexual misconduct. The movement started in fall 2017 after now-disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein was accused of sexual harassment, assault and rape spanning decades. Weinstein denied all accusations of non-consensual sexual encounters.

The accusations led to hundreds of women and men in Hollywood speaking up about harassment they’ve faced, resulting in the Time’s Up movement launching to fight sexual misconduct in all industries.

RELATED: Pixar Head John Lasseter Takes Leave from Disney, Citing ‘Missteps’

Toy Story 2 director and former Pixar head John Lasseter was one of the men accused of sexual misconduct by employees at the animation studio. Lasseter later left Disney after admitting to “missteps” that made colleagues feel uncomfortable.

Toy Story 4 is in theaters now.