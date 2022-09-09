Celebrities Posing with Puppies at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival

Celebrity visitors to PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly's Toronto International Film Festival 2022 portrait studio are scoring snuggles from the adoptable pups of Project Paws Dog Rescue

By
Lauren Lieberman
Published on September 9, 2022 01:53 PM
01 of 13

Viola Davis

2022 TIFF PEOPLE AND EW PUPPY STUDIO
Ben Trivett

of The Woman King.

02 of 13

Daniel Radcliffe, Evan Rachel Wood & Director Eric Appel

2022 TIFF PEOPLE AND EW PUPPY STUDIO
Ben Trivett

of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

03 of 13

John Boyega, Lashana Lynch & Thuso Mbedu

2022 TIFF PEOPLE AND EW PUPPY STUDIO
Ben Trivett

of The Woman King.

04 of 13

Eve Lindley

2022 TIFF PEOPLE AND EW PUPPY STUDIO
Ben Trivett

of Bros.

05 of 13

Thuso Mbedu

2022 TIFF PEOPLE AND EW PUPPY STUDIO
Ben Trivett

of The Woman King.

06 of 13

Luke Macfarlane

2022 TIFF PEOPLE AND EW PUPPY STUDIO
Ben Trivett

of Bros.

07 of 13

Dot-Marie Jones

2022 TIFF PEOPLE AND EW PUPPY STUDIO
Ben Trivett

of Bros.

08 of 13

Sheila Atim

2022 TIFF PEOPLE AND EW PUPPY STUDIO
Ben Trivett

of The Woman King.

09 of 13

Miss Lawrence

2022 TIFF PEOPLE AND EW PUPPY STUDIO
Ben Trivett

of Bros.

10 of 13

John Boyega, Lashana Lynch & Thuso Mbedu

2022 TIFF PEOPLE AND EW PUPPY STUDIO
Ben Trivett

of The Woman King.

11 of 13

Dot-Marie Jones & Eve Lindley

2022 TIFF PEOPLE AND EW PUPPY STUDIO
Ben Trivett

of Bros.

12 of 13

Lil Yachty, Jamila C. Gray, Miles Gutierrez-Riley & Michael Cooper Jr.

2022 TIFF PEOPLE AND EW PUPPY STUDIO
Ben Trivett

of On the Come Up.

13 of 13

Miles Gutierrez-Riley

2022 TIFF PEOPLE AND EW PUPPY STUDIO
Ben Trivett

of On the Come Up.