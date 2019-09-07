The Toronto Film Festival Has Begun! See Every Celebrity Hitting the Red Carpet Across the Border

Michael B. Jordan
at the Just Mercy premiere on Sept. 6.
Brie Larson
at the Just Mercy premiere on Sept. 6.
Jamie Foxx
at the Just Mercy premiere on Sept. 6.
at the premiere of The Friend on Sept. 6.
Susan Sarandon
at a press conference for Blackbird on Sept. 6.
Jessica Biel
at the Limetown premiere on Sept. 6.
Sarah Paulson
at the IMDb Studio Presented by Intuit: QuickBooks Canada to talk The Goldfinch on Sept. 6.
Riz Ahmed
at the IMDb Studio Presented by Intuit: QuickBooks Canada to talk Sound of Metal on Sept. 6.
Evan Peters
at the I Am Woman press conference on Sept. 6.
Sharon Horgan
at the Military Wives premiere on Sept. 6.
Bryce Dallas Howard
at AT&T ON LOCATION at Hotel Le Germain on Sept. 6.
Tilda Cobham-Hervey
at the I Am Woman press conference on Sept. 6.
Michiel Huisman & Raffey Cassid
at AT&T ON LOCATION at Hotel Le Germain on Sept. 6.
Lauren Holly
at the premiere of Tammy’s Always Dying on Sept. 5.
Connie Nielsen
at a pre-screening cocktail reception for the world premiere of Sea Fever at Pick 6ix Sports on Sept. 5.
Amy Jo Johnson
at the premiere of Tammy’s Always Dying on Sept. 5.
Dev Patel
at the premiere of The Personal History of David Copperfield on Sept. 5.
Imogen Poots
at the premiere of Castle in the Ground on Sept. 5.
Noah Reid
at the premiere of Clifton Hill on Sept. 5.
Alex Wolff & Polly Draper
at the premiere of Castle in the Ground on Sept. 5.
Daniel Roher, Robbie Robertson, Brian Grazer & Ron Howard
at a press conference for Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band on Sept. 5.
Hugh Laurie
at the premiere of The Personal History of David Copperfield on Sept. 5.
Neve Campbell
at the premiere of Castle in the Ground on Sept. 5.
Keir Gilchrist
at the premiere of Castle in the Ground on Sept. 5.
Martin Scorsese & Robbie Robertson
at an afterparty for Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band at Gusto 101 on Sept. 4.