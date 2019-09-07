The Toronto Film Festival Has Begun! See Every Celebrity Hitting the Red Carpet Across the Border

Jessica Biel, Jamie Foxx, Brie Larson and more big names are bringing Hollywood up north
By Kate Hogan
September 06, 2019 10:09 PM

Michael B. Jordan

George Pimentel/Getty Images

at the Just Mercy premiere on Sept. 6.

Brie Larson

George Pimentel/Getty Images

at the Just Mercy premiere on Sept. 6.

Jamie Foxx

George Pimentel/Getty Images

at the Just Mercy premiere on Sept. 6.

George Pimentel/Getty Images

at the premiere of The Friend on Sept. 6.

Susan Sarandon

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

at a press conference for Blackbird on Sept. 6.

Jessica Biel

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

at the Limetown premiere on Sept. 6.

Sarah Paulson

Rich Polk/Getty Images

at the IMDb Studio Presented by Intuit: QuickBooks Canada to talk The Goldfinch on Sept. 6.

Riz Ahmed

Rich Polk/Getty Images

at the IMDb Studio Presented by Intuit: QuickBooks Canada to talk Sound of Metal on Sept. 6.

Evan Peters

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

at the I Am Woman press conference on Sept. 6.

Sharon Horgan

GEOFF ROBINS/AFP/Getty Images

at the Military Wives premiere on Sept. 6.

Bryce Dallas Howard

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

at AT&T ON LOCATION at Hotel Le Germain on Sept. 6.

Tilda Cobham-Hervey

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

at the I Am Woman press conference on Sept. 6.

Michiel Huisman & Raffey Cassid

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

at AT&T ON LOCATION at Hotel Le Germain on Sept. 6.

Lauren Holly

Amanda Edwards/WireImage

at the premiere of Tammy’s Always Dying on Sept. 5.

Connie Nielsen

Sonia Recchia/Getty Images

at a pre-screening cocktail reception for the world premiere of Sea Fever at Pick 6ix Sports on Sept. 5.

Amy Jo Johnson

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

at the premiere of Tammy’s Always Dying on Sept. 5.

Dev Patel

GP Images/Getty Images

at the premiere of The Personal History of David Copperfield on Sept. 5.

Imogen Poots

Robin Marchant/Getty Images

at the premiere of Castle in the Ground on Sept. 5.

Noah Reid

Amanda Edwards/WireImage

at the premiere of Clifton Hill on Sept. 5.

Alex Wolff & Polly Draper

George Pimentel/Getty Images

at the premiere of Castle in the Ground on Sept. 5.

Daniel Roher, Robbie Robertson, Brian Grazer & Ron Howard

George Pimentel/WireImage

at a press conference for Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band on Sept. 5.

Hugh Laurie

GP Images/Getty Images

at the premiere of The Personal History of David Copperfield on Sept. 5.

Neve Campbell

George Pimentel/Getty Images

at the premiere of Castle in the Ground on Sept. 5.

Keir Gilchrist

George Pimentel/Getty Images

at the premiere of Castle in the Ground on Sept. 5.

Martin Scorsese & Robbie Robertson

George Pimentel/Getty Images

at an afterparty for Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band at Gusto 101 on Sept. 4.

