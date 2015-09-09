VIDEO: The Buzziest Films at the Toronto Film Festival

There are nearly 400 movies hitting the Toronto International Film Festival starting Thursday. Even the most ardent movie lover couldn’t find time to see them all, so we’ve narrowed it down to a dozen of the absolute buzziest films. Here’s our predictions for which movies will be the talk of the fest:

Sandra Bullock in Our Brand Is Crisis

Either George Clooney is a pretty decent sport, or he’s a heckuva producer. We’re betting a little of both. Clooney switched the gender of the lead role he’d intended to play – that of a political strategist on a Bolivian president’s re-election staff – and gave it to Bullock. She’s “basically a female Karl Rove,” Bullock told Entertainment Weekly, which makes Crisis both fun and timely. Plus, the last time Bullock and Clooney worked together was on Gravity, and that turned out okay. Our Brand Is Crisis is in theaters Oct. 30.

Matt Damon in The Martian

Damon is fun to watch in just about anything. But Damon as a botanist stranded on Mars with his ship’s crew planning an insane rescue mission to bring him home? We’re there. The ante is upped even higher by a cast that includes Chiwetel Ejiofor, Kate Mara, Kristen Wiig, Jeff Daniels and Jessica Chastain as the mission commander. Plus, Ridley Scott is sitting in the director’s chair. Even Chastain is pumped to see Damon fight it out on the Red Planet. “I think his performance is going to blow people away,” she told PEOPLE. “It is exciting for me to watch.” The Martian is in theaters Oct. 2.

Brie Larson in Room

You may never have heard of Brie Larson, but we’re betting she’ll be the talk of awards season for her performance in the chilling, thrilling Room. She plays a kidnapped woman locked in a room with the son she had in captivity. The story follows what happens after they get out, when the outside world feels so free – and so big. Room is in theaters Oct. 16.

Julianne Moore and Ellen Page in Freeheld

Another entry in the long list of dramas based on real people, Freeheld stars Moore and Page as longtime partners who wage an extended legal battle to inherit pension rights after one of them is diagnosed with terminal cancer. It could be this year’s Dallas Buyers Club. Freeheld is in theaters Oct. 2.

Eddie Redmayne in The Danish Girl

Just watch the trailer. We’ll wait. … Okay, you understand now, right? Word is that Redmayne is mesmerizing as artist Lili Elbe, a pioneer in transgender rights. Alicia Vikander (a name you should know, if you don’t already) is both inspiring and heartbreaking as her wife, Gerda Wegener. It’s not too early for Oscar talk, should this one debut well at the fest. The Danish Girl is in theaters Nov. 27.

Emily Blunt in Sicario

Down and dirty, Sicario drops Blunt into the middle of the drug war as an FBI agent in a hush-hush task force headed by DEA consultant (Josh Brolin). Benicio Del Toro raises a few eyebrows as Alejandro, a tag-along on the team who shares little about his qualifications or his agenda. To say any more would blow the cloak-and-dagger suspense of director Denis Villeneuve’s jarring drama. This one will definitely get folks talking. Sicario is in theaters Oct. 2.

Tom Hiddleston in I Saw the Light

A star by 24, dead by 29, Hank Williams is prime for biopic treatment. Bring in Tom Hiddleston to play the alcoholic Williams and Elizabeth Olsen as his put-upon wife, Audrey, and you’ve got a movie that could be the next Walk the Line. The bonus? Hiddleston does all of his own singing and guitar work. I Saw the Light is in theaters Nov. 27.

Bryan Cranston in Trumbo

Cranston, who took home no fewer than five Emmy Awards for Breaking Bad, finally gets a movie role that puts him front and center. He plays real-life screenwriter Dalton Trumbo, who wrote films like Gun Crazy and Spartacus under pseudonyms, because he’d been blacklisted by Senator Joe McCarthy’s hunt for Communists in Hollywood. Helen Mirren, Diane Lane, Louis C.K. and Elle Fanning also star. Trumbo is in theaters Nov. 6.

Robert Redford in Truth

While the other historical pics dig way back into the archives, Truth goes back only a decade or so to unearth the now-vilified CBS report on former President George Bush‘s military record. Redford plays Dan Rather with Cate Blanchett as hard-driving producer Mary Mapes, along with a supporting cast that includes Elisabeth Moss and Dennis Quaid . With nearly all the original players still around to defend or denounce it, Truth should be juicy. It’s in theaters Oct. 16.

Idris Elba in Beasts of No Nation

Early word on Beasts is already fantastic, with special praise for Elba, who plays the commandant of an army of child soldiers in an unnamed African country. Whether or not he ever hits the screen as James Bond, Elba will certainly make an impression here. There’s also buzz for director Cary Fukunaga, who oversaw the first season of True Detective. Beasts will be one of the grittier films at the festival and is in theaters and on Netflix Oct. 16.

Kate Winslet in The Dressmaker

Winslet didn’t get much traction for A Little Chaos, her film about Versailles’ gardens, but this costume drama could suit her just fine. She plays a glamazon seamstress who returns to her Australian small town to even some old scores. Still not buzzy enough for you? Liam Hemsworth as one of her costars should help. The Dressmaker is expected in theaters this fall.

Johnny Depp in Black Mass

The story alone is incredible: Boston thug Whitey Bulger builds his criminal enterprise with the help of the Feds, then disappears for 16 years, 12 on the FBI’s 10 Most Wanted List. What makes this one extra special is Depp as Bulger, disappearing behind a balding pate and flashing blue eyes, with Benedict Cumberbatch, Corey Stoll, Joel Edgerton, Kevin Bacon and Peter Sarsgaard getting in on the action. And guess what? You can see it almost as soon as festivalgoers do – it’s in theaters Sept. 18.

And don’t forget the documentaries! The always-controversial Michael Moore returns with Where to Invade Next, in which he decides which wars America will enter from now on. Hitchcock/Truffaut looks at the legacy of two of cinema’s greatest directors. Je Suis Charlie examines the tragedy of January’s attack on the Charlie Hebdo magazine staffers. And He Named Me Malala is the inspiring story of Afghan Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousafzai.

