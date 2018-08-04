Topher Grace Shares Adorable Throwback Snap of Mila Kunis as He Praises 'Ms. Kutcher' on New Film

Topher Grace gave Mila Kunis a major blast from the past!

The actor, 40, shared an adorable throwback photo of the two during their years on the popular comedy That ’70s Show on the day of her new film’s release.

His pride in his former costar’s career was evident as he shared his excitement, writing, “Psyched to see Ms. Kutcher in The Spy Who Dumped Me this weekend.”

In the film, Kunis portrays a regular woman who becomes embroiled in an international conspiracy after she discovers her ex-boyfriend is a CIA agent.

The two have come a long way in their acting careers, including Grace, who is starring in Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman as white supremacist David Duke opposite John David Washington and Adam Driver.

Recently, the actor made headlines when he revealed he had briefly dated Ivanka Trump, telling the Daily Beast in July he “didn’t do it for political reasons.”

“Certainly, it wasn’t a political statement,” Grace said. “This was a decade ago. I met her here in New York and we went on a couple of dates. I wouldn’t say that we ‘dated,’ but… I didn’t do it for political reasons.”

Grace added he “never met her father,” current President Donald Trump who won the election in 2016.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis C Flanigan/FilmMagic/Getty Images

RELATED: Mila Kunis’ Mom Said ‘Shut the F— Up’ When She Learned Her Daughter Was Dating Ashton Kutcher

The actress has also been open about her private life in recent days, opening up about another That ’70s Show costar, husband Ashton Kutcher, and explaining why the two will never act together again during an interview on Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist.

“Not going to happen,” she said. “I can’t look at him and not be like, ‘What are you doing?’… no it’s weird.”

“In a scene with him, I was like, ‘Oh I see you acting.’ Like, I can catch it, and he looked at me and was like, ‘What’s that face you make?’ And I was like, ‘We can’t do this.’ We can’t be together in a scene,” Kunis explained.

The couple married in 2015, nine years after the show ended. They share two children together, daughter Wyatt, 3½, and son Dimitri, 20 months.

The Spy Who Dumped Me is now in theaters.