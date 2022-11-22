'Top Gun: Maverick' Will Start Streaming on Paramount+ in December

Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick is the highest-grossing movie of 2022

By
Tommy McArdle
Published on November 22, 2022 10:48 AM
Tom Cruise plays Capt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick from Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films.
Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick (2022). Photo: Paramount Pictures

Top Gun: Maverick will touch down on Paramount+ sooner rather than later.

On Tuesday, Paramount+ announced that the Tom Cruise-led movie, the highest-grossing film of 2022 and one of the most successful films of all time, "will be available to stream globally on the service beginning Thursday, Dec. 22 in the U.S., as well as in Canada, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy and previously announced markets – the U.K. and Latin America," according to a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

The streaming service added in its statement that the movie will be available to stream in South Korea and France starting in 2023.

Paramount+'s announcement follows Paramount CEO Bob Bakish's suggestion in September that the movie would come to the company's streaming service by the end of the calendar year, according to THR.

Top Gun: Maverick, a sequel to 1986's Top Gun, flew into theaters on May 27 and surpassed $1 billion at the worldwide box office by the end of June, making the film Cruise's highest-grossing movie ever.

Top Gun: Maverick
Paramount Pictures

In August, the Joseph Kosinski-directed movie surpassed 1997's Titanic after it reached $662 million at the domestic box office. The movie currently stands at No. 5 all-time in lifetime domestic gross, according to Box Office Mojo.

The sequel follows Cruise's Pete "Maverick" Mitchell decades after the events of the original as he's recruited back to the Top Gun facility in San Diego, California to train a new team of pilots for a deadly mission, including Rooster (Miles Teller) — the son of Maverick's wingman Goose (Anthony Edwards) in the original movie.

In addition to Cruise and Teller, Top Gun: Maverick stars Glen Powell, Greg Tarzan Davis, Jay Ellis, Monica Barbaro and Lewis Pullman. Jennifer Connelly and Jon Hamm also star, while Val Kilmer reprises his role from the original.

In October, Top Gun: Maverick actor Jay Ellis, who plays Lt. Reuben "Payback" Fitch in the film, told PEOPLE that he is not in the know when it comes to a follow-up project.

Christopher McQuarrie, Producer Jerry Bruckheimer, Danny Ramirez, Glen Powell, Miles Teller, <a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-cruise/" data-inlink="true">Tom Cruise</a>, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Jay Ellis, Lewis Pullman, Greg Tarzan Davis, Director Joseph Kosinski and Producer David Ellison attend the Royal Film Performance and UK Premiere of "Top Gun: Maverick"
Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images

"I haven't heard about it, so if you know something, tell me," Ellis told PEOPLE exclusively. "No, I don't think there will be. What do I know? Maybe there will be. Maybe there will."

"I mean, we would all love to work together. We'd love to do it again. We'd love to be with Tom [Cruise] again. We'd love to be in the back F18s again," he added. "So if we're lucky enough to do it again, I'm sure every single one of us would be there."

Top Gun: Maverick starts streaming on Paramount+ Dec. 22.

