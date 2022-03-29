Tom Cruise Returns to the Skies to Teach Fresh Navy Recruits in New Top Gun: Maverick Trailer

Tom Cruise is soaring back into a familiar role.

The actor, 59, stars in a new trailer for Top Gun: Maverick, a follow-up to the 1986 original in which he played Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, a pilot student training with the U.S. Navy.

In the new trailer, Maverick is shown moving into a teaching position at the request of his former classmate Tom "Iceman" Kazansky (Val Kilmer), who is now a high-ranking Navy official.

"[Iceman] seems to think that you have something left to offer the Navy. What that is, I can't imagine," says Jon Hamm's character, who works for the military group.

"I'm not a teacher. Just want to manage expectations," says Maverick, before the rest of the trailer plays out in a bevy of action-packed scenes.

tom cruise Top Gun: Maverick (2022)

Top Gun producer Jerry Bruckheimer told PEOPLE in August 2021 that Cruise was "adamant" about Kilmer returning to reprise his role as Maverick's rival Iceman.

"He said, 'We have to have Val, we have to have him back. We have to have him in the film,' " said Bruckheimer, 78. "And he was the driving force. We all wanted him, but Tom was really adamant that if he's going to make another Top Gun, Val had to be in it."

Bruckheimer added of Kilmer, 62, "He's such a fine actor, and he's such a good individual. We had such a good time on the first one and wanted to bring some of the gang back together again."

The producer also said the Top Gun reunion was "very emotional" for Kilmer and Cruise: "It was a really emotional experience for all of us. It was a long time getting there, but we did."

tom cruise Top Gun: Maverick (2022)

Meanwhile, Miles Teller plays the son of Goose (Anthony Edwards in the original film) this time around. He told Men's Health in December 2020 that he initially hesitated on taking the part.

"I don't want this to come out the wrong way, but there was a part of me that didn't know if I wanted to be a part of something that could bring that much attention and success to me," said Teller, 35, at the time.