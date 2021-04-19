The Oscar winner said she signed onto the movie believing she wouldn’t have to film in the air

Top Gun: Maverick Star Jennifer Connelly Says Tom Cruise Helped Her Get Over Her 'Crippling Fear' of Flying

Jennifer Connelly credits Tom Cruise for helping her get over a long time fear of hers, and it involves a hilarious story about aerobatic flying.

The A Beautiful Mind Oscar winner, 50, virtually visited the Graham Norton Show with her Top Gun: Maverick costars Cruise and Miles Teller and opened up about how the Mission: Impossible actor helped her get over her severe anxiety around flying in the upcoming film.

"What I was afraid to tell Tom at the time was that I had just recently decided to think myself out of a really crippling fear of flying that I had suffered from for years," the Oscar winner told host Graham Norton. "And so originally when I signed on to do the movie there was no flying for my character. My character was on land, she was on the water, she was never in the air."

It wasn't until the actress filmed a scene with Cruise, 58, on a small P-51 plane, knees up against her costar's back, that she realized she would have to face her fears.

"He's [Cruise] like, 'Jen have you ever been in a plane like this before?' I was like, 'No I haven't, Tom. It's amazing.' He's like, 'Ever done any aerobatic flying before?' I started to get nervous. 'No, why? Will I be doing some?' He's like, 'It's gonna be very graceful. Very elegant. Very elegant rolls. It's going to be nice and easy,'" the actress recounted in between laughs.

"So that's how I found out I was going to be up in the P-51 with Tom flying it," the star concluded.

Norton asked Teller, 34, who plays Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw in the film, if he knew there would be no green screens used on the film. Before he could respond, Cruise interrupted him to remind him that he was informed.

"Yes," Cruise interjected, "I talked to you for hours, Miles!"

After joking that the information was in the "small print in the fine print somewhere," Teller admitted that he wasn't prepared for the intensity of riding the G-force planes on the film.

"I did, absolutely, but I absolutely underestimated the training that it would take to be able to withstand the G-forces that were pulling — people were throwing up in the cockpit fairly often," Teller admitted.

"I told you," Cruise said to Teller as he shook his head 'no,' "I said and I shot the early tests, I showed you the early tests," Cruise joked with Teller.

"Show me the email!" Teller threw back at Cruise.