Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun: Maverick' Returning to Select Theaters for Limited Time

Top Gun: Maverick is looking for more time to shine on the big screen.

The sequel — which was long-delayed due to the pandemic before hitting cinemas in May and earning over $1 billion at the worldwide box office — is returning to select theaters and IMAX screens this Friday for a two-week stint, ending Thursday, Dec. 15.

The film is currently available for rental and purchase on digital, plus DVD and Blu-ray, and it becomes available to stream on Paramount+ starting Dec. 22.

Chris Aronson, Paramount Pictures' president of domestic distribution, said in a statement, according to Variety, "Top Gun: Maverick truly epitomizes the magic of the moviegoing experience, and we wanted to provide fans the opportunity to once again enjoy this cinematic spectacle as it was meant to be seen. This feels like the perfect time to bring Top Gun: Maverick back to theaters so audiences everywhere can once again experience how special this film is."

Top Gun: Maverick is a sequel to the 1986 original and stars Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Glen Powell, Jon Hamm, Val Kilmer, Jay Ellis and more.

In May, producer Jerry Bruckheimer told Deadline of Top Gun: Maverick's success, "We make films for all audiences. Top Gun is for everybody; it's all about the story and the characters and the ride we take them on. I don't care where you see this movie. You see it with packed audiences; it's playing all over the world. ... Watching the movie over the last few nights with an audience, people are really happy walking out of the theater."