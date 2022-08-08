People.com Entertainment Movies 'Top Gun: Maverick' Flies Past 'Titanic' at All-Time Domestic Box Office Tom Cruise's sequel Top Gun: Maverick is now the seventh highest grossing movie of all time at the domestic box office By Benjamin VanHoose Benjamin VanHoose Twitter Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE for over three years as a writer and reporter across our Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams, covering everything from the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial to the Oscars. He regularly covers red carpet events and has interviewed stars like Drew Barrymore, Ryan Reynolds and Kirsten Dunst. He previously worked as a copy editor at Topix Media Lab. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 8, 2022 10:16 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Top Gun: Maverick (2022); Titanic (1997). Photo: Paramount Pictures/Everett Collection; 20th Century Fox/Everett Collection Top Gun: Maverick continues to give Titanic a run for its money. After adding to its ticket-sale totals this weekend, the Tom Cruise sequel has now made $662 million at the domestic box office, surpassing 1997's Titanic's $660 million, according to Variety. (Titanic's number includes both its original theatrical run and several subsequent re-releases in theaters, not adjusted for inflation.) The milestone makes Top Gun: Maverick the seventh-highest grossing movie of all time domestically. Per Variety, still ahead of it is Avengers: Infinity War ($678 million), Black Panther ($700 million), Avatar ($760 million), Spider-Man: No Way Home ($804 million), Avengers: Endgame ($853 million) and Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($936 million). To date, Top Gun: Maverick has made $1.3 billion worldwide. Titanic, meanwhile, has grossed $2.2 billion worldwide. Miles Teller Says He Has Had 'Some Conversations' with Tom Cruise About Possible Top Gun 3 Tom Cruise and Joseph Kosinski. Hector Vivas/Getty for Paramount Pictures Top Gun: Maverick, directed by Joseph Kosinski, and Titanic, directed by James Cameron, are both Paramount movies. Last month, the Top Gun follow-up surpassed Titanic's initial theatrical run, not counting the re-releases, which was $600.8 million. RELATED VIDEO: Tom Cruise Takes James Corden to the Danger Zone with Frightening Flight in Top Gun Fighter Jet This is the first of Cruise's films to have made $1 billion in box-office receipts worldwide, a rare milestone. His next-highest global earner is 2018's Mission: Impossible – Fallout, which made $791.1 million. His next movie is Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1, in theaters July 14, 2023. The sequel to 1986's Top Gun also stars Miles Teller, Glen Powell, Greg Tarzan Davis, Jay Ellis, Monica Barbaro and Lewis Pullman. Jennifer Connelly and Jon Hamm also star, while Val Kilmer reprises his role from the original. Top Gun: Maverick is now playing in theaters.