'Top Gun: Maverick' Flies Past 'Titanic' at All-Time Domestic Box Office

Tom Cruise's sequel Top Gun: Maverick is now the seventh highest grossing movie of all time at the domestic box office

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose

Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE for over three years as a writer and reporter across our Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams, covering everything from the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial to the Oscars. He regularly covers red carpet events and has interviewed stars like Drew Barrymore, Ryan Reynolds and Kirsten Dunst. He previously worked as a copy editor at Topix Media Lab.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 8, 2022 10:16 AM
Tom Cruise, Leonardo DiCaprio
Top Gun: Maverick (2022); Titanic (1997). Photo: Paramount Pictures/Everett Collection; 20th Century Fox/Everett Collection

Top Gun: Maverick continues to give Titanic a run for its money.

After adding to its ticket-sale totals this weekend, the Tom Cruise sequel has now made $662 million at the domestic box office, surpassing 1997's Titanic's $660 million, according to Variety. (Titanic's number includes both its original theatrical run and several subsequent re-releases in theaters, not adjusted for inflation.)

The milestone makes Top Gun: Maverick the seventh-highest grossing movie of all time domestically. Per Variety, still ahead of it is Avengers: Infinity War ($678 million), Black Panther ($700 million), Avatar ($760 million), Spider-Man: No Way Home ($804 million), Avengers: Endgame ($853 million) and Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($936 million).

To date, Top Gun: Maverick has made $1.3 billion worldwide. Titanic, meanwhile, has grossed $2.2 billion worldwide.

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - MAY 06: <a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-cruise/" data-inlink="true">Tom Cruise</a> and Joe Kosinski attend the Mexico Press Day of "Top Gun: Maverick" at The Ritz Carlton Hotel on May 06, 2022 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)
Tom Cruise and Joseph Kosinski. Hector Vivas/Getty for Paramount Pictures

Top Gun: Maverick, directed by Joseph Kosinski, and Titanic, directed by James Cameron, are both Paramount movies. Last month, the Top Gun follow-up surpassed Titanic's initial theatrical run, not counting the re-releases, which was $600.8 million.

RELATED VIDEO: Tom Cruise Takes James Corden to the Danger Zone with Frightening Flight in Top Gun Fighter Jet

This is the first of Cruise's films to have made $1 billion in box-office receipts worldwide, a rare milestone. His next-highest global earner is 2018's Mission: Impossible – Fallout, which made $791.1 million. His next movie is Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1, in theaters July 14, 2023.

The sequel to 1986's Top Gun also stars Miles Teller, Glen Powell, Greg Tarzan Davis, Jay Ellis, Monica Barbaro and Lewis Pullman. Jennifer Connelly and Jon Hamm also star, while Val Kilmer reprises his role from the original.

Top Gun: Maverick is now playing in theaters.

Related Articles
Tom Cruise, Leonardo DiCaprio
'Top Gun: Maverick' Flies Past 'Titanic' as Paramount's Highest-Grossing Movie at Domestic Box Office
Quentin Tarantino at Rome Film Fest 2021; Tom Cruise plays Capt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick
Quentin Tarantino Praises 'Fantastic' 'Top Gun: Maverick' as 'A True Cinematic Spectacle'
tom cruise
Tom Cruise Stands to Make Whopping $100 Million or More for 'Top Gun: Maverick' : Report
Top Gun: Maverick
'Top Gun: Maverick' Passes $1 Billion at Global Box Office Becoming Tom Cruise's Biggest Movie Ever
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 25: Tom Cruise seen on a night out at The Twenty Two restaurant on July 25, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Ricky Vigil M/GC Images)
Tom Cruise Is All Smiles During Dinner With Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez in London
Tom Cruise and Miles Teller attend the Global Premiere of "Top Gun: Maverick"
Miles Teller Says He Has Had 'Some Conversations' with Tom Cruise About Possible 'Top Gun 3'
Tom Cruise plays Capt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick from Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films.
'Top Gun: Maverick' Soars at Domestic Box Office with Another $86 Million Over Second Weekend
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ premiere, 75th Cannes Film Festival, France – 18 May 2022
Tom Cruise Reacts to 'Top Gun: Maverick' 's 'Historic' Opening Weekend: 'Thank You'
Top Cruise
Tom Cruise Reaches Biggest Opening Weekend Box Office of Career with 'Top Gun: Maverick'
Everything Everywhere All At Once
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Becomes First A24 Film to Make $100 Million at Worldwide Box Office
NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - JULY 03: Tom Cruise smiles on the grid before the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone on July 03, 2022 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)
Tom Cruise Celebrates His 60th Birthday at British F1 Grand Prix, Supporting 'Great Friend' Lewis Hamilton
Miles Teller
Miles Teller Shows Off Toned Physique on Hawaiian Vacation with Wife Keleigh Sperry
Shailene Woodley (L) and Miles Teller attend The 2015 MTV Movie Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on April 12, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.
Miles Teller Says He Was 'Flattered' by Shailene Woodley's Praise for 'Top Gun: Maverick'
LA Special Screening Of Amazon's "Too Old To Die Young"
Miles Teller Says Wife Made Him Shave His Mustache 'Immediately' After Filming 'Top Gun: Maverick'
London, UNITED KINGDOM - *EXCLUSIVE* Tom Cruise, Salma Hayek & husband Francois Henri Pinault are spotted leaving dinner at the AMAZONICO restaurant in Central London. The movie megastar & his famous friends spent 3 hours inside the venue arriving at 8 pm & leaving at 11 pm with a few punters waiting outside to get a glimpse of the celebs. Pictured: Tom Cruise , Salma Hayek & Francois Henri Pinault BACKGRID USA 16 JULY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Tom Cruise Grabs Dinner with Salma Hayek and Her Husband François-Henri Pinault in London
5886113be
Tom Cruise Gets Sweet 60th Birthday Message from 'Top Gun' Costar Val Kilmer: 'Happy Birthday Mav'