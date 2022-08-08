'Top Gun: Maverick' Flies Past 'Titanic' at All-Time Domestic Box Office

Top Gun: Maverick continues to give Titanic a run for its money.

After adding to its ticket-sale totals this weekend, the Tom Cruise sequel has now made $662 million at the domestic box office, surpassing 1997's Titanic's $660 million, according to Variety. (Titanic's number includes both its original theatrical run and several subsequent re-releases in theaters, not adjusted for inflation.)

The milestone makes Top Gun: Maverick the seventh-highest grossing movie of all time domestically. Per Variety, still ahead of it is Avengers: Infinity War ($678 million), Black Panther ($700 million), Avatar ($760 million), Spider-Man: No Way Home ($804 million), Avengers: Endgame ($853 million) and Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($936 million).

To date, Top Gun: Maverick has made $1.3 billion worldwide. Titanic, meanwhile, has grossed $2.2 billion worldwide.

Tom Cruise and Joseph Kosinski. Hector Vivas/Getty for Paramount Pictures

Top Gun: Maverick, directed by Joseph Kosinski, and Titanic, directed by James Cameron, are both Paramount movies. Last month, the Top Gun follow-up surpassed Titanic's initial theatrical run, not counting the re-releases, which was $600.8 million.

RELATED VIDEO: Tom Cruise Takes James Corden to the Danger Zone with Frightening Flight in Top Gun Fighter Jet

This is the first of Cruise's films to have made $1 billion in box-office receipts worldwide, a rare milestone. His next-highest global earner is 2018's Mission: Impossible – Fallout, which made $791.1 million. His next movie is Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1, in theaters July 14, 2023.

The sequel to 1986's Top Gun also stars Miles Teller, Glen Powell, Greg Tarzan Davis, Jay Ellis, Monica Barbaro and Lewis Pullman. Jennifer Connelly and Jon Hamm also star, while Val Kilmer reprises his role from the original.

Top Gun: Maverick is now playing in theaters.