Top Gun: Maverick Flies Past Titanic as Paramount's Highest-Grossing Movie at Domestic Box Office

The sequel to 1986's Top Gun has raked in $601.9 million in the U.S. and Canada thus far, while Titanic made $600.8 on its first run

Top Gun: Maverick has officially become Paramount Pictures' highest-grossing movie in the United States and Canada, surpassing Titanic.

While the 1997 romance-disaster epic technically racked up close to $660 million at the domestic box office including both its original run and several subsequent re-releases, it earned $600.8 on its first run — a number that has now been surpassed by Maverick.

The sequel to 1986's Top Gun has raked in $601.9 million domestically to date since its May 27 release, according to Box Office Mojo. Internationally, the action flick has earned $587.9 million, for a global total of $1.19 billion.

Maverick is currently ranked 11th in initial-run North American box-office earnings of all time.

Tom Cruise and Miles Teller attend the Global Premiere of "Top Gun: Maverick" Tom Cruise and Miles Teller | Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the new film follows Cruise's Pete "Maverick" Mitchell 30 years after his graduation from TOPGUN Naval aviation program, when he is called back as an instructor for the elite fliers.

Among his young charges is Lt. Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw (Miles Teller), the son of his late best friend Goose (Anthony Edwards in the original).

As for a potential Top Gun 3, Teller recently said he has certainly broached the topic with Cruise, 60.

​​"That would be great, but that's all up to T.C.," Teller told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published last week. "It's all up to Tom."

The actor further teased, "I've been having some conversations with him about it. We'll see."