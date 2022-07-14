Top Gun: Maverick Flies Past Titanic as Paramount's Highest-Grossing Movie at Domestic Box Office
Top Gun: Maverick has officially become Paramount Pictures' highest-grossing movie in the United States and Canada, surpassing Titanic.
While the 1997 romance-disaster epic technically racked up close to $660 million at the domestic box office including both its original run and several subsequent re-releases, it earned $600.8 on its first run — a number that has now been surpassed by Maverick.
The sequel to 1986's Top Gun has raked in $601.9 million domestically to date since its May 27 release, according to Box Office Mojo. Internationally, the action flick has earned $587.9 million, for a global total of $1.19 billion.
Maverick is currently ranked 11th in initial-run North American box-office earnings of all time.
Maverick is the first of Tom Cruise's films to have surpassed $1 billion in box-office receipts worldwide, a rare milestone. His next-highest global earner is 2018's Mission: Impossible – Fallout, which made $791.1 million.
Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the new film follows Cruise's Pete "Maverick" Mitchell 30 years after his graduation from TOPGUN Naval aviation program, when he is called back as an instructor for the elite fliers.
Among his young charges is Lt. Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw (Miles Teller), the son of his late best friend Goose (Anthony Edwards in the original).
Teller, 35, is among the actors cast as a new class of pilots, which also includes Glen Powell, Greg Tarzan Davis, Jay Ellis, Monica Barbaro and Lewis Pullman. Jennifer Connelly and Jon Hamm also star, while Val Kilmer reprises his role from the original.
As for a potential Top Gun 3, Teller recently said he has certainly broached the topic with Cruise, 60.
"That would be great, but that's all up to T.C.," Teller told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published last week. "It's all up to Tom."
The actor further teased, "I've been having some conversations with him about it. We'll see."
Top Gun: Maverick is now playing in theaters.