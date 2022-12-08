'Top Gun: Maverick' Named Best Film of 2022 by National Board of Review

Other National Board of Review 2022 honorees include Steven Spielberg, Colin Farrell and Michelle Yeoh

Published on December 8, 2022 04:24 PM
Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick (2022). Photo: Scott Garfield/Paramount

Top Gun: Maverick is soaring to new heights and end-of-year accolades.

On Thursday, the National Board of Review announced that it has named the Tom Cruise-led movie as its top film of 2022, adding to the sequel's pile of accomplishments as the highest-grossing film of 2022 and one of the most successful films of all time.

The Joseph Kosinski-directed movie, a sequel to 60-year-old Cruise's 1986 original Top Gun, also won an award for outstanding achievement in cinematography, which went to director of photography Claudio Miranda.

"Top Gun: Maverick is a thrilling crowd-pleaser that is expertly crafted on every level," NBR president Annie Schulhof said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE Thursday.

"Tom Cruise, Joseph Kosinski, and the entire filmmaking team have succeeded in making an incredibly popular film that brought audiences back to theaters, while at the same time being a full-on cinematic achievement," Schulhof added.

Aside from Top Gun: Maverick, notable 2022 NBR award winners include Steven Spielberg, who won best director for his work on The Fabelmans, Colin Farrell's win for best actor for The Banshees of Inisherin and Michelle Yeoh, who won best actress for her lead performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Top Gun: Maverick
Paramount Pictures

A group of film enthusiasts, filmmakers, professionals, academics, and students viewed and voted from a pool of 269 films in 2022 to select this year's awards, according to a press release.

The organization will honor this year's award winners at a gala hosted by NBC News' Willie Geist on January 8, 2023 in New York City.

Top Gun: Maverick is currently back in select theaters and IMAX screens across the country for a two-week stint that ends Thursday, Dec. 15.

The film is currently available for rental and purchase on digital, plus DVD and Blu-ray, and it becomes available to stream on Paramount+ starting Dec. 22.

"Top Gun: Maverick truly epitomizes the magic of the moviegoing experience, and we wanted to provide fans the opportunity to once again enjoy this cinematic spectacle as it was meant to be seen," Chris Aronson, Paramount Pictures' president of domestic distribution, said in a statement last Tuesday regarding the film's return to theaters, according to Variety.

TOP GUN: MAVERICK, (aka TOP GUN 2), Glen Powell, 2022
Everett

"This feels like the perfect time to bring Top Gun: Maverick back to theaters so audiences everywhere can once again experience how special this film is," Aronson added.

Given the wild success of Top Gun: Maverick, fans are already hoping for another film, and some cast members from the film are hoping the same.

"There's definitely been conversations [but] it's above my pay grade," Glen Powell told PEOPLE in August. "It's really up to Tom. It's up to Jerry. It's up to all the powers that be, but if they call me back to Miramar, I'll be there."

