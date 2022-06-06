Top Gun: Maverick's newest weekend box-office total brings its gross global sales to $548.6 million since it premiered in theaters 10 days ago

Top Gun: Maverick Soars at Domestic Box Office with Another $86 Million Over Second Weekend

Top Gun: Maverick's need for speed isn't letting up!

The Tom Cruise-fronted sequel to 1986's Top Gun raked in another $86 million at the domestic box office this past weekend, adding to its already record-breaking run since it hit theaters May 27.

So far, in the 10 days the film has been in theaters, Maverick has grossed over $291 million at the domestic box office and $257 million internationally, for a global total of $548.6 million.

The newest stats come after the action flick earned an estimated $124 million at the domestic box office in its first three days, becoming Cruise's biggest opening weekend yet, according to Variety. It was also the movie star's first film to debut to more than $100 million.

For Cruise, who also headlines the Mission: Impossible franchise, his highest opening weekend prior to Maverick was War of the Worlds, which took in $64 million upon its debut back in 2005.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the new film follows Cruise's Pete "Maverick" Mitchell 30 years after his graduation from TOPGUN Naval aviation program, when he is called back as an instructor for the elite fliers.

Among his young charges is Lt. Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw (Miles Teller), the son of his late best friend Goose (Anthony Edwards in the first movie).

Following its historic opening weekend, Cruise reacted to the film's box office success on Twitter. "Thank you to everyone who saw #TopGun: Maverick and helped make it a historic opening weekend," he shared.

Last month at the Cannes Film Festival, Cruise, 59, revealed why he "never" considered a streaming release for Maverick despite delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"That was never going to happen. Ever," said the actor of the sequel's streaming-debut possibility. "I make movies for the big screen."