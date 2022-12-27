'Top Gun: Maverick' Releases 3-Hour Loop of Shirtless Beach Football Scene for the Holidays

Top Gun: Maverick's fun in the sun just got even steamier.

Paramount+ has released a three-hour looping cut of the beach-football scene from the hit film, which features Miles Teller, Glen Powell, Greg Tarzan Davis and more running around shirtless while tossing a ball.

The scene in the movie, released earlier this year, sees Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise) tap into his own past experience bonding with his fellow recruits, and leverage the memory to insist his present-day trainees — including those played by Teller, 35, Powell, 34, Davis, 29, Jay Ellis, Monica Barbaro and Lewis Pullman — use a similar technique.

"Some folks might prefer staring at a crackling fire for their yuletide celebrations, but if you're the type who feels the need for speed, a loop of Top Gun: Maverick's sweaty beach football scene might be the holiday joy you're looking for," reads a hilarious description on the video.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Top Gun: Maverick. Paramount Plus/YouTube

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, Top Gun: Maverick follows Cruise's Maverick 30 years after his graduation from TOPGUN Naval aviation program, when he is called back as an instructor for the elite fliers.

Paramount Plus/YouTube

Jennifer Connelly and Jon Hamm also star, while Val Kilmer reprises his role as Tom "Iceman" Kazansky from the original 1986 film.

Top Gun: Maverick set a Memorial Day box-office record over its opening weekend in May.

Celebrating the win, Cruise, 60, wrote on Twitter at the time, "Thank you to everyone who saw #TopGun: Maverick and helped make it a historic opening weekend."

Tom Cruise and Miles Teller. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

In May, producer Jerry Bruckheimer told Deadline of Top Gun: Maverick's success, "We make films for all audiences. Top Gun is for everybody; it's all about the story and the characters and the ride we take them on. I don't care where you see this movie. You see it with packed audiences; it's playing all over the world."

"Watching the movie over the last few nights with an audience, people are really happy walking out of the theater," he added.

The sequel — which was long-delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic before hitting cinemas in May and earned close to $1.5 billion at the worldwide box office — returned to select theaters and IMAX screens earlier this month for a two-week stint, ending Dec. 15.

Top Gun: Maverick is now streaming on Paramount+.