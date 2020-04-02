Top Gun 2 Release Delayed Until Christmas While A Quiet Place 2 Is Set For Labor Day

Image zoom PARAMOUNT

Two major 2020 movies have new release dates due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tom Cruise‘s Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel to the hit 1986 movie, will now open on Dec. 23 after originally being scheduled for June 24.

Another sequel, John Krasinski‘s follow-up to the 2018 horror hit A Quiet Place, will now debut on Sept. 4 during Labor Day Weekend after the director and writer announced its original debut date would be postponed.

A Quiet Place Part II was set to open in U.S. theaters on March 18, and the movie already had its New York premiere a week before the delay.

“To all our A Quiet Place fans, One of the things I’m most proud is that people have said our movie is one you have to see all together. Well due to the ever-changing circumstances of what’s going on in the world around us, now is clearly not the right time to do that. As insanely excited as we are for all of you to see this movie… I’m gonna wait to release the film til we CAN all see it together! So here’s to our group movie date! See you soon!” Krasinski’s statement said.

Image zoom Emily Blunt in A Quiet Place Part II Paramount Pictures

Top Gun: Maverick joins a long list of films with delayed-release dates as the current health crisis affects the entire world, including the Wonder Woman sequel and Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s In the Heights.

Black Widow and Mulanhave all also been pushed back with no new release dates confirmed. No Time to Die will now hit theaters in November instead of April

Warner Bros. also delayed Wonder Woman 1984 and Scoob on Tuesday.

Major cities across the globe began to roll out protective measures earlier this month by closing all non-essential businesses in an effort to curb the outbreak of COVID-19. Cinemas across the nation, including the three largest theater chains, announced an indefinite closure of their theaters.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.