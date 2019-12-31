Tootsie Actress Teri Garr Was Briefly Hospitalized for Dehydration, Says Rep

Image zoom Teri Garr Bobby Bank/WireImage

Teri Garr, who starred in Tootsie opposite Dustin Hoffman, was briefly hospitalized for dehydration, a rep for the actress confirms to PEOPLE.

“Teri is fine and should be home tomorrow,” the rep tells PEOPLE. TMZ first reported the news of her hospitalization.

Garr, who is also known for her roles in Steven Spielberg’s Close Encounters of the Third Kind and her 1974 breakthrough film Young Frankenstein, has been open in the past about her health struggles.

In 2002, Garr revealed in an interview on Larry King Live that she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis after experiencing symptoms for 19 years.

“I do go on with my life,” she told Larry King. “The good news now is that there’s a lot of good medicines out there and options for people.”

Image zoom Teri Garr and Dustin Hoffman in Tootsie Columbia Pictures/Getty Images

She added, “I think everybody is scared and frightened when the hear something like that, and that’s because there’s not a lot of information out there about it. I don’t think negatively about any of the stuff.”

After going public with her diagnosis, Garr served as a chair of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Garr suffered from a ruptured brain aneurysm in December 2006, which left her in a coma for a week.

“I went to sleep to take a nap and my daughter couldn’t wake me up,” she told CNN in 2008. “So, thank God she called 9-1-1 and they rushed me to the hospital.”

Garr was nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 1983 for her role as Sandra Lester in Tootsie.