Robert De Niro Says 'F— Trump' at Tony Awards and Gets a Standing Ovation

Robert De Niro wasted no time in attacking Donald Trump while presenting at the 2018 Tony Awards.

While taking the stage at the Radio City Music Hall on Sunday to introduce a musical performance by Bruce Springsteen, the Oscar winner began with a message for the president of the United States.

“I’m going to say this, f— Trump,” De Niro said, adding, “It’s no longer just down with Trump, it’s f— Trump.”

The actor’s remarks earned a standing ovation from most of the audience, and were bleeped out for those watching from home.

The remarks were just the latest in a long line of insults and criticisms the actor has leveled against Trump.

Robert De Niro. Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Just three days ago, De Niro reportedly slammed the president while speaking at the ceremony for the Jimmy and Rosemary Breslin “American Writer Award” at the Tweed Courthouse in Lower Manhattan, telling a group of high school students that Trump is a purveyor of ” bulls—.”

In addition to repeatedly criticizing Trump in public, the actor and co-owner of the Nobu restaurant empire told the Daily Mail that he’s banned Trump from all of his Nobu restaurants, with locations all over the world and here in the U.S., including one in Washington, D.C.

In March, the actor called Trump an “idiot” who “lacks any sense of humanity or compassion.”

He also made his political opinions known in January while presenting Meryl Streep with the award for best actress at the National Board of Review awards gala.

“It was fascinating to watch The Post. That story took place nearly 50 years ago, but there are many parallels today,” he said of the Streep-starring political drama. “At the time of the story, Donald Trump was suffering from ‘bone spurs.’ Today, the world is suffering from the real Donald Trump.”

If that wasn’t clear enough, De Niro added, “This f—ing idiot is the president. It’s the Emperor’s New Clothes —the guy is a f—ing fool.”

The 72nd annual Tony Awards, hosted by Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban, are airing live from Radio City Music Hall on CBS.