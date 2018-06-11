Amy Schumer and Husband Chris Fischer Step Out for Their First Awards Show Together at Tonys

Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer took on their first awards show as a couple Sunday night.

The newlyweds attended the 2018 Tony Awards together, where Schumer, 37, was nominated for best lead actress in a play after her work in Meteor Shower. The comedian and the chef, 38, enjoyed a front row seat at the show and were seen enjoying the performances.

Schumer was also seen getting emotional at the moving performance by the Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School drama department during the show.

Schumer married Fischer in a surprise ceremony in front of 80 guests in Malibu on Feb. 13 —and the I Feel Pretty actress is positive she made a good choice.

“What a good idea to marry a chef,” she said during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan. “I’m sorry, it’s the best.”

When co-host Kelly Ripa asked if Schumer ever has to cook, she replied: “I never have and I never will now, yeah. No, I’m not going to. It’s great. It’s the smartest thing by far.”

The star-studded wedding — which was attended by celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence, Jennifer Aniston and Larry David — came just three months after Schumer and Fischer were first photographed together.