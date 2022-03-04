Tony Walton, Ex-Husband of Julie Andrews and Oscar-Winning Costume and Set Designer, Dead at 87

"He will always be the most creative, brilliant, fun, loving, kind man I've ever met, a mentor to so many," wrote Tony Walton's stepdaughter Bridget LeRoy

Tony Walton, an iconic British set and costume designer, has died. He was 87.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Walton's daughter Emma Walton Hamilton confirmed the news and noted he died Wednesday evening in his New York City Upper West Side apartment following complications related to a stroke.

Hamilton is Walton's daughter from his previous marriage to actress Julie Andrews. Walton and Andrews, 86, were married from 1959 to 1968.

Walton's career accolades include Tony, Emmy and Academy Awards. His work in the musicals Pippin (1973) and Guys and Dolls (1992), plus play House of Blue Leaves (1986), earned him Tony awards.

He also won an Oscar for the 1979 musical drama All That Jazz, and an Emmy for his work in 1985's Death of a Salesman television film adaptation.

Julie Andrews and Tony Walton Julie Andrews and Tony Walton in 1962 | Credit: Earl Leaf/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

Additionally, Walton's work in The Wiz (1978), Murder on the Orient Express (1974) and Mary Poppins (1964) earned nominations from the Academy Awards.

In a 2008 interview with Playbill, Walton opened up about mastering the craft of set and costume design.

"I try to read the script or listen to the score as if it were a radio show and not allow myself to have a rush of imagery," he said. "Then, after meeting with the director — and if I'm lucky the writer — and whatever input they may want to give, I try to imagine what I see as if it were slowly being revealed by a pool of light."

Walton said he attempted "to get the palette — and the feel of it — whether it's crispy or soft, whatever the flavor may be, before I get into any of the essential nuts and bolts. Generally, of course, it's about how best to tell the tale."

In a heartfelt Facebook post, Walton's stepdaughter, Bridget LeRoy, remembered her stepfather of "over 55 years." (LeRoy is the daughter of Walton's wife since 1991, author Genevieve LeRoy-Walton. )

"While I was growing up, he staged poetry writing contests for us and he told me crazy, bawdy, completely wonderfully inappropriate theater anecdotes, right up until a few days ago. There was always great music playing while he and his myriad assistants turned our apartment into an art atelier, always with Maria Muldaur, Harry Nilsson, CCR, The Beatles, or Ry Cooder blaring in the background," wrote LeRoy.

She continued, "Watching him on TV winning Tony after Tony, the Emmy, the Oscar, while I was still living at home, spending my evenings after school backstage and at opening nights, or doing my homework on the movie set, afforded me a magical, weird, and wonderful childhood. He will always be the most creative, brilliant, fun, loving, kind man I've ever met, a mentor to so many."