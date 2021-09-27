Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton Seemingly Confirm Relationship at the 2021 Tony Awards

The pair starred together in the 2019 revival of Betrayal

Tom Hiddleston made his first red carpet appearance with rumored girlfriend Zawe Ashton during the 74th annual Tony Awards on Sunday.

The 40-year-old Loki star hit the annual ceremony with Ashton — whom he starred with in 2019's Broadway show Betrayal — by his side, seemingly confirming the romance.

Hiddleston wore a navy blue suit and bowtie while Ashton, 37, wore a red tulle Carolina Herrera gown. After taking separate photos, the two posed alongside their Betrayal costar Charlie Cox before later taking another snap together during the ceremony while wearing their face masks.

Charlie Cox, Zawe Ashton and Tom Hiddleston Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Hiddleston previously dated Taylor Swift in 2016, in what was a brief but very public relationship.

During the Tony Awards, Hiddleston was nominated for best performance for his leading role in Betrayal, in which the Marvel actor made his Broadway debut. Andrew Burnap ultimately took home the award for his performance in The Inheritance.

Betrayal was also nominated for best revival of a play, which was won by A Soldier's Play.

In the Harold Pinter classic, which the late playwright penned in 1978 and debuted on Broadway in 1980, Hiddleston plays Robert — a man whose wife Emma is having an affair with his best friend, Jerry. The play follows the extramarital affair in reverse, from its aftermath to its beginnings.

Ashton (Velvet Buzzsaw) and Cox (Netflix's Daredevil) costar as Emma and Jerry, respectively.

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton

