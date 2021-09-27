Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton Seemingly Confirm Relationship at the 2021 Tony Awards
The pair starred together in the 2019 revival of Betrayal
Tom Hiddleston made his first red carpet appearance with rumored girlfriend Zawe Ashton during the 74th annual Tony Awards on Sunday.
The 40-year-old Loki star hit the annual ceremony with Ashton — whom he starred with in 2019's Broadway show Betrayal — by his side, seemingly confirming the romance.
Hiddleston wore a navy blue suit and bowtie while Ashton, 37, wore a red tulle Carolina Herrera gown. After taking separate photos, the two posed alongside their Betrayal costar Charlie Cox before later taking another snap together during the ceremony while wearing their face masks.
Hiddleston previously dated Taylor Swift in 2016, in what was a brief but very public relationship.
During the Tony Awards, Hiddleston was nominated for best performance for his leading role in Betrayal, in which the Marvel actor made his Broadway debut. Andrew Burnap ultimately took home the award for his performance in The Inheritance.
Betrayal was also nominated for best revival of a play, which was won by A Soldier's Play.
In the Harold Pinter classic, which the late playwright penned in 1978 and debuted on Broadway in 1980, Hiddleston plays Robert — a man whose wife Emma is having an affair with his best friend, Jerry. The play follows the extramarital affair in reverse, from its aftermath to its beginnings.
Ashton (Velvet Buzzsaw) and Cox (Netflix's Daredevil) costar as Emma and Jerry, respectively.
Though this was his first time performing on Broadway, Hiddleston's starred in many plays in his home country, including Michael Grandage's Othello at the Donmar Warehouse in 2008, alongside Chiwetel Ejiofor and Ewan McGregor, and Cheek by Jowl's touring productions of The Changeling and Cymbeline — the latter of which earned him an Olivier Award (London's version of the Tony Award) for best newcomer in a play.